Tully Lang ready to attack hill in cross-country series

ATTACK the hill is what Bendigo teenager Tully Lang plans to do in Saturday's cross-country racing through St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.
Tully will be among hundreds of athletes to run on a testing course at the foot of Big Hill in round three of the On-backed cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria.
Three weeks ago Tully took on the O'Keefe Trail Challenge and won the women's 5km in a time of 20.20 in Heathcote's fun run.
Since then her target has been on representing Athletics Bendigo Region, aka Bats, in the On XCR action.
Tully will compete in the under-18 3km.
A year ago she completed the race in 14.03 and teamed with Phoebe Lonsdale for Bendigo to be runner-up in the division to Diamond Valley.
"It's a great course at St Anne's," Tully said this week.
"There's a fairly steep climb which I am looking forward to taking on. It will be a chance to gain a break on the field or to make up ground."
Some of Tully's workouts have been on the rocky rises at Big Hill.
The keen teenager's training program is mapped out with coach and Bats' team-mate Andy Buchanan.
A runner with Bendigo YMCA Harriers, Tully became more serious about athletics just on 18 months ago.
"I was not being coached, so Andy spoke to me about a year ago about being coached and the Bendigo Region team racing in cross-country," Tully said.
Tully became one of many of the region's rising stars to be coached by Buchanan.
"A lot of our training in the past couple of weeks is on the hills to prepare for St Anne's," said Tully.
Training workload was about 50km a week with sessions of 8km, 12km or 14km distances at varying levels of intensity.
Tully is looking forward to the challenge of returning to Cruden Farm, Myrniong and Bundoora, as well as the road races at Sandown Park, around Ballarat's Lake Wendouree, Burnley Tunnel, and The Tan.
A goal for the year 11 student at Bendigo Senior Secondary College is to qualify for the national cross-country titles.
There are many motivating factors behind Tully running on hills and roads instead of playing netball, football, or any other sport.
"A great part about athletics is always aiming for a personal best.
"It does not happen every race, but that's what I am always trying to do, and the teams aspect of this cross-country series is something I really like being part of."
There will be more than one Lang racing as Tully's older brother, Taine, will race for Melbourne University in the open 10km.
Saturday's action at St Anne's Winery starts at 12.20pm when the under-14 boys and girls toe the line for the 4km race.
Start times for other events are 12.40pm, 1pm, 1.40pm and 2.20pm.
