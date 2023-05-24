CFA called to Hunter Stockfeeds blaze

CFA crews were called to a haystack fire at Hunter Stockfeeds in Elmore just before 7am this morning.
Units from Hunter, Kamarooka, Goornong and Rochester were called to the blaze at the Elmore-Raywood Road business, where flames had consumed a hay bale and were threatening others nearby.
Hunter, Kamarooka and Goornong units remained on scene at 8.40am.
