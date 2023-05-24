BENDIGO councillors have unanimously endorsed a vacant slice of the city centre's transformation into apartments and a medical centre.
They signed off on developers' controversial plans for a red concrete-clad four storey build at 32 Myers Street, when they met on Monday night.
"[It will] present a built form that, yes, many would see as controversial, perhaps, or a change from existing residential dwellings ... however it is respectful of its context," Cr Julie Sloan said of the existing streetscape.
"It's an appropriate density without any unreasonable impacts on adjacent properties."
Six members of the public had objected to the plans before they reached the council table.
Their concerns had included a perceived lack of on-site car parking, access issues and what they say is an excessively large building.
Council staff disagreed and used a report to councillors to argue the building would exemplify "a high density, compact, mixed-use development that facilitates economic activity".
They had argued Bendigo needed more apartments to help deal with a surging population.
Developers want to build a medical centre on the ground floor, with 10 apartments above it as well as a roof-top communal area.
More news:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.