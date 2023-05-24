Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victoria project urges farmers, businesses to become drought resilience as El Nino threatens

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub is urging farmers and businesses to prepare for dry months. File picture
The Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub is urging farmers and businesses to prepare for dry months. File picture

With an increased risk of an El Nino weather pattern forming, members of a drought resilience project are urging farmers and communities to be ready for reduced rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.