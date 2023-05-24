Bendigo Advertiser
New partnership focus on mental fitness for Bendigo Braves

Updated May 24 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:23pm
Mark Alabakov (back), Ben DeAraugo, Stephen Black and Ashley Bennallack (front). Picture by Bendigo Braves
THE Bendigo Braves are partnering with Thriving Minds Collective for a series of sessions in the coming weeks to focus on their "mental fitness".

