New partnership focus on mental fitness for Bendigo Braves

THE Bendigo Braves are partnering with Thriving Minds Collective for a series of sessions in the coming weeks to focus on their "mental fitness".
The Braves' men and women players will participate in mindset sessions aimed to provide a set of skills and techniques to blend into not only their basketball, but also work and study lives.
"The Braves athletes spend a lot of time refining their skills on the court. This program will complement the hours that athletes put in and support them to develop complementary skills that can be used to navigate their work, study and family lives," Bendigo Braves general manager of sport Ben DeAraugo said on Wednesday.
"Both Mark (Alabakov, women's coach) and Steve (Black, men's coach) are passionate about the overall wellness of athletes and Thriving Minds is the perfect program for the Braves to partner with to support our people."
The Braves hope the partnership with Thriving Minds Collective will be ongoing.
"The statistics show that the further away you live from a capital city, the worse your mental health outcomes are and the harder it is to access the preventive and emergency services you require," Thriving Minds Collective trainer, facilitator and coach Ashley Bennallack said.
"I want to create mental wellbeing champions for our businesses, basketball clubs and broader Bendigo community."
The Bendigo Braves return home to Red Energy Arena this Saturday night.
The Braves will play Geelong, with the women's game at 5pm followed by the men's match at 7pm.
Both teams will then back up on Sunday with away games against Ringwood.
Record: 3-7.
Position: 17th.
Average for: 86.5.
Average against: 97.6.
Past 3:
93 lt Diamond Valley 107.
89 def Dandenong 85.
79 lt Hobart 106.
Record: 10-0.
Position: 1st.
Average for: 90.2.
Average against: 68.8.
Past 3:
89 def Diamond Valley 68.
91 def Dandenong 82.
110 def Hobart 76.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.