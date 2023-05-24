A massive gold mining operation east of Bendigo will be raising the walls of one of its tailings storage facilities to continue operations safely.
Located near Axedale, Fosterville's gold mine tailings dam four will be raised by 3.25 metres to bring the structure to just over 24 metres in height.
Mine tailings are a by-product of operations which is created after the process used to extract a specific mineral is complete, leaving a sediment usually made up of finely crushed rocks and material.
MORE NEWS:
Earth Resources Regulation executive director Anthony Hurst said the mining operation had met all safety regulations and had planned for an increase in the tailing dam walls.
"Fosterville Gold Mine's Work Plan allows the height of Tailings Storage Facility 4 to be increased," he said.
"Earth Resources Regulation has worked with mine operators to ensure all risks associated with the increasing the height of the storage facility are appropriately managed."
Construction of a tailing dam must meet the requirements for Earth Resources Regulation and Australian National Committee on Large Dams guidelines.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.