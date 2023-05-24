Carlton legend Greg "Diesel" Williams delivers masterclass

One of Bendigo's greatest football exports returned to his grassroots on Tuesday night to inspire the next generation of AFL hopefuls.
Two-time Brownlow Medalist and dual Michelsen Medalist for Golden Square Greg "Diesel" Williams joined Bendigo Pioneers training to conduct a masterclass on the fundamentals of the game, showing off the ball handling and disposal skills that made him one of the great midfielders.
Williams was joined by Carlton's national recruiting manager Michael Agresta with the pair delivering priceless advice on footballing skills and draftable qualities.
"He plans his following week out the day after a game," Agresta says of Blues superstar Sam Walsh.
"From what his recovery, training loads, and downtime looks like so, he can plan around it and find those periods where he can get the extra work in like all the best players do."
It was one of many golden nuggets of insider information the players consumed, and it even left their coach Danny O'Bree a tad in awe.
"I was pinching myself a bit that we were talking to him (Williams), especially with the content he was sharing, the tricks of the trade, and it was sensational how blunt he was," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said.
"If the number of messages from staff and players I've received is any indication, it was an incredibly successful night."
Williams is currently Carlton's director of football, but as he regularly does with some of the AFL's premier midfielders like Tom Mitchell and Lachie Neale, he traded the desk for a night under the floodlights.
Regarded as one of the greatest exponents of the handball ever, William's began the evening showing the players the often overlooked basics of the craft, including the correct grip, how to collect the ball before offloading and how to train it properly.
"Player technique is everything to me concerning general ball handling and kicking," Williams said.
"My number one criterion to be a star is to have great technique and it's important for these kids to practice it the right way."
Williams continued to drill in the importance of correct training methods before leading the group out for a kicking session on Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
"What I've always found at any level of footy is it's about how you should be practising because the ideal scenario is you become a player that just worries about getting the ball, and you forget about everything else," he said.
"Even if you played yesterday and you're just doing some handballs with your mum, sister or mate, you should be taking one step at the ball to stay fast."
O'Bree explained the crux of the message Williams delivered when it came to kicking.
"It was focused on having control of the ball," O'Bree said.
"You've got to trust your technique is OK but then tinkering with it to ensure the ball spin is controlled."
Just as important was the insight Agresta gave into what recruiting staff look for.
He highlighted intangible qualities that any player could possess should they wish to put the work in.
"Competitiveness is the most draftable attribute you can have," Agresta said.
"I've been doing this for 15 years, and every coach's first question is how competitive is he?
"The athletic profile is part of it, but we emphasise a player's dedication and attitude."
For O'Bree, the messaging was an affirmation of what his coaching staff had been instructing all season.
"I think it's a validation of what they've heard within the program," O'Bree said.
"We're really transparent about what recruiters tell us, but for it to come from the horse's mouth adds weight.
"On the technical side of stuff regarding the fundamentals Diesel (Williams) preached that is something we also bang on about all the time, so it was good for a legend of the game to have a similar message."
Agresta concluded the evening by chatting to parents who were just as in need of the messaging as the players, according to O'Bree.
"For the parents to hear what Michael (Agresta) had to say is crucial as well," O'Bree said.
"Parents are parents, players are players, and coaches are coaches, and if everyone plays their role, it sets the kid up for success."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.