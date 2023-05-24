Heathcote has topped the list for the most dangerous areas for animal collisions in the country, according to new research from insurance company AAMI.
The research was carried out in February and included a national survey of about 1000 people.
It found about half of the population had collided with a kangaroo or other wildlife while driving, and most would dangerously swerve or slam the brakes to avoid a collision.
Heathcote topped the list with the evening being the most common time of day for an animal collision, and Saturday being the most common day of the week.
The top five in Victoria included Wallan, Gisborne, Halls Gap and Woodend.
The research found animal collisions were twice as likely to happen on rural roads than suburban roads.
Wildlife Rescue Information Network committee member Michelle Mead said winter was a more perilous time for wildlife due to lower visibility in the evening.
She said Heathcote was a "problem area" due to the amount of bush around the town and traffic driving though.
"You've got a lot of kangaroos in the area, and there's a lot of people who come in from Heathcote to Bendigo or even head towards Melbourne, so you've got a lot of traffic as well," she said.
Ms Mead said if you were to hit a kangaroo, it was important to stop, pull over, and check on it.
"Ideally you want to get a wildlife rescuer there because there could be a joey," she said.
"Even if the joey isn't in the pouch, there could be a dependent joey, which means that it may be not living in mum's pouch permanently, but still feed from the kangaroos.
"The roo may have pulled itself off the road, so if you can give a really specific location as to where you last saw the kangaroo, that helps the rescuer because it can be hard to find."
The volunteer rescuer said if you were driving in an area you knew kangaroos were common, it was a good idea to slow down.
"The first thing too is obviously reduce speed in areas where roos are really active, just try and go a bit slower," Ms Mead said.
"It is darker earlier now, so that at the time of the night when they're moving and we're all heading home from work, just keep a bit of a lookout and keep in mind that they are.
"We are trying to share our spaces with all of our wildlife."
