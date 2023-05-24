Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote tops Australia's list of animal collision hotspots

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:53pm, first published May 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Heathcote is Australia's number one town for animal collisions. File picture
Heathcote is Australia's number one town for animal collisions. File picture

Heathcote has topped the list for the most dangerous areas for animal collisions in the country, according to new research from insurance company AAMI.

