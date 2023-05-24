HDFNL: Bloods to now share senior coaching duties for season

READ MORE: Last weekend's HDFNL round 6 wrap
ELMORE has become the third Heathcote District league club this year to appoint senior co-coaches.
The Bloods have announced that chairman of selectors Mick Woolhouse is stepping up his role at the club to join Dylan Friedberger as senior co-coach.
The appointment has been made following an increase in work commitments for Fridberger, who has coached the Bloods since 2021.
The Bloods now join Huntly (Harry Whittle and Jayden Cordy) and Mount Pleasant (Adam Baird and Ben Weightman) as HDFNL clubs with senior co-coaches this year.
"Mick was appointed chairman of selectors at the start of the year and has helped with the recruiting, so he has been very involved around the club," Elmore president Darren Trewick said on Wednesday.
"Dylan has got business obligations and at the moment can't quite give his full attention to football, so Mick has stepped in and come on board as a co-coach as well, so we will move forward with that in place.
"We're really pleased that Mick has been able to step in and help us and Dylan out for the rest of the year."
Woolhouse steps into the co-coaching role with the Bloods sitting 7th on the ladder with a 2-3 record.
"We've had a couple of near-misses that we didn't capitalise on and a bit of a torrid time with injuries so far," Trewick said.
The Bloods' two wins have come against Huntly (by 39 points in round one) and Leitchville-Gunbower (by 25 points in round three).
The Bloods had a tight seven-point loss under lights at home to Colbinabbin in round two, while in round six they led Heathcote by two points at half-time before going down by 37 points.
"Unfortunately, we ran out of legs in the second half against Heathcote and we had some early injuries in the Colbinabbin game and ended up without a bench," Trewick said.
"It's going to be a big ask coming up this week against Mount Pleasant with how they are going, but, hopefully, with a few coming back we can give them a run.
"We feel we're more advanced this year than previous years and as a club we feel we're heading in the right direction... I don't think we're that far off."
The Bloods were without new key forward Jordan Buckley (back) for their most recent game against Heathcote before last week's bye.
"He's had a couple of weeks off to get himself right and I think he will play this week," Trewick said.
"We'll get Kyle Armstrong back as well for what's going to be a big day for the club with a reunion day, so we're really keen to have a strong showing."
Among the premierships being celebrated this weekend will be the Bloods' 1963 team that defeated Tooborac in the senior grand final.
While the Bloods are outside the top five in the senior football, on the netball court their defending A grade premiers are flying at the top of the ladder.
Hunting back-to-back flags the Bloods' A grade is 5-0 with an average winning margin of 27 goals.
