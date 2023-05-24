Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Wild winds expected on Thursday in parts of central Victoria

Updated May 24 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo might miss out on the strong winds but wet weather is expected. Picture by Glenn Daniels
Bendigo might miss out on the strong winds but wet weather is expected. Picture by Glenn Daniels

WILD WINDS could hit Maryborough, Kyneton and other areas south of Bendigo on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.