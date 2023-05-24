Wild winds expected on Thursday in parts of central Victoria

WILD WINDS could hit Maryborough, Kyneton and other areas south of Bendigo on Thursday.
Damaging wind gusts of up to 90km/h are expected early in the morning, mainly over higher terrain, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Severe weather would come ahead of a cold front moving across Victoria.
The warning area stretches down to Bacchus Marsh and east into Gippsland.
Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Kyneton, Ballarat, Morwell, Traralgon and Moe.
Bendigo could get between 3 and 9mm of rain in showers but the bureau expects the city to avoid damaging winds at this stage.
Similar conditions are expected in Castlemaine, but with stronger northerly winds of up to 40km/h.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.