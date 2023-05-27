When the 46th Historic Winton roars into action this weekend, two Bendigo motor racing enthusiasts will be behind the wheel of their respective vehicles living the dream.
Strathfieldsaye's Nathan Tasca and Epsom's Dave Bishop have both rebuilt racing cars dating back to the early part of the 20th century and given them a new lease on life.
In Mr Tasca's case, it was a car that holds a significant role in Australian motoring history - it won the 1934 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
He bought the 1933 Singer 9 Sports car in 2017 and been restoring it ever since.
"It was sitting in a dusty garage in Melbourne slowly becoming more and more dilapidated," Mr Tasca said.
"It had been advertised for sale on the Singer newsletter.
"My dad Tony still has the Singer he raced since the 1980s. I grew up around racetracks so decided to jump in."
He admits his father did a lot of restoration work which is not surprising considering Mr Tasca inherited the love of historic car racing from his father.
In fact, Mr Tasca of was born while his father was racing at Historic Winton in 1982.
"Dad was kind and stayed home on the Saturday to be with my mum but raced the Sunday when I was born," Mr Tasca said.
Mr Tasca traced the car's history back to its glory days when it won the 1934 Australian Grand Prix, only to discover an incredible coincidence.
"It was driven by Bob Lea-Wright and Jack Kennedy was the ride-on mechanic," Mr Tasca said.
"It turns out Jack's grand-daughter lived in Bendigo and I worked with her when I was a teacher at CMC."
Mr Tasca will be competing in the Regularity class at Winton this weekend where competitors nominate a lap time at the start of the weekend and then try to consistently match that time over the weekend.
"We'll be on track four times across the weekend," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it."
Mr Tasca took the car to Melbourne last year but said it misbehaved all weekend. He has his fingers crossed for a more successful run this weekend.
"I'm not sure how it is going to handle the wet," he said.
"The tyres on it are only four inches wide so there's not a lot of rubber on the ground."
Mr Tasca said Historic Winton was one of the highlights on the motorsport calendar.
"It's such a great event with the camaraderie in the pits between all the competitors," he said.
"There will be everything there from 1910s to 1980s cars, from pre-war to the tin top sedans of the 1970s and 80s."
Epsom's Glen Bishop is taking his 1927 Austin 7 to the Winton racetrack this weekend and will be up against Mr Tasca in the Regularity event.
While the chassis and running gear of the car is all 1920s original, the Austin 7 was reconfigured into a racing car in the 1950s.
The car was raced for many years by the Shultz brothers and David Davidson of South Australia.
It was Mr Bishop's father Glen who bought the car in 1989 and it has been in the family ever since.
"Fitting a supercharger in the early 90s has made this particular A7 one of the fastest in the country, holding many hill climb records and filling Glen's trophy cabinet," Dave Bishop said.
"I used to drive it as a young fella. Dad died in 2019. He had two Austin 7's. I got one and my nephew got the other one."
Glen Bishop raced the car until he was 83 years old before it sat idle for about seven or eight years.
Dave took it upon himself to resurrect the car and has been racing it ever since.
"It just needed some general maintenance, the rear brakes leaked but I was able to put it together again," he said.
Dave said the Austin 7 club in Melbourne were "unbelievable" in sourcing parts for the almost 100-year-old car.
"They manufacture stuff and can source material," he said.
"I've got a 1981 Datsun and it's harder to get parts for that than it is for a 1920s Austin 7."
Dave said Winton was a "ripper track" to race on.
"Big long tracks from Phillip Island kills our car but a little track like Winton is good."
Dave's father ran "a lot of laps at Winton over the years" so he was happy to be keeping the tradition alive.
"The Austin 7 club runs the Historic Winton event so it's great."
Not to contradict himself, Dave likes the simplicity and complexity of the 1920s cars compared to the modern vehicles.
"They were fairly sophisticated for their time," he said.
"When you think of how guys using materials in the 1920s to develop them and make them work. They're made of proper steel, have style, I like the lines and they just have a bit of class about them."
Historic Winton - Australia's longest running and most popular historic race meet - is on from May 27-28 at Winton Motor Raceway, near Benalla.
A spectacle of cars, motorcycles and sidecars from 1920s to 1980s will be on the track.
Discounted tickets are available at: ticketebo.com.au/historicwinton. Full priced tickets will be on sale at the gate.
