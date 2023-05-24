Bendigo Advertiser
Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL quartet play together for first time with Dons in VFL on MCG

Updated May 24 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:11pm
Strathfieldsaye's Jake Moorhead made his VFL debut on the MCG.
FOR the first time this season all four Bendigo Football-Netball League players on Essendon's VFL list have played together for the Dons.

