BFNL quartet play together for first time with Dons in VFL on MCG

FOR the first time this season all four Bendigo Football-Netball League players on Essendon's VFL list have played together for the Dons.
The quartet of Brad Bernacki (Gisborne), Sam Conforti (Sandhurst), reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) and Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) were all part of Essendon's VFL team that played against Richmond.
It was the VFL debuts for the Bombers of Moorhead and McCarty, with their first games played on the MCG as a curtain-raiser to last Saturday's Dreamtime at the 'G match between Essendon and Richmond.
And just like the AFL game that Essendon won by one point, the VFL game was also a thriller with the Tigers coming from 16 points down at three quarter-time to win by two points, 12.12 (84) to 12.10 (82).
After presenting Moorhead and McCarty with their jumpers pre-game, Bernacki was one of the stars for the Bombers with 28 possessions, eight clearances, five tackles and one goal.
Essendon (2-6) is 16th on the VFL ladder.
