You'd be hard pressed to get bored in Bendigo this week, with a climate summit, a new gallery exhibit, and a boozy painting class, among other whimsy, to fill your agenda.
THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY: 90 YEARS OF AN AUSTRALIAN ICON
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition opens this Saturday, marking the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.
The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski.
And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
PAINT AND SIP AT WINE BANK ON VIEW
Coffee and chocolate, strawberries and cream, Pinot and Picasso.
The latter iconic combination is taking over Wine Bank on View, inviting attendees to enjoy a free glass of wine on arrival, get creative, let your hair down and create a painting masterpiece.
Dip into some red paint while sipping on some red, with all art materials to create your masterpiece, a talented artist guiding you through step-by-step supplied with ticket.
Where: 45 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
When: Thursday, May 25 at 6pm.
THE GREATER BENDIGO CLIMATE SUMMIT
Want to know what you can do to reduce your household's emissions? Attend the Greater Bendigo Climate Summit this Saturday.
The summit will equip residents with tactics to reduce carbon in their own household, and information on plans to achieve zero emissions in the region by 2030.
Attendees will be able to create their own 'household Zero Emissions Roadmap' in line, and attend workshops to answer your burning climate questions.
Daytime summit (9am - 5pm) attendance is free, with tickets for the evening session (6pm - 8.30pm) priced at $5 per adult available from https://tinyurl.com/2h5krkf4
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550
When: Saturday, May 27.
ROLLER DERBY RETURNS TO BENDIGO SHOWGROUNDS
After a win at Round 3 of the Statewide Stampede, Bendigo's own team the 'Chiko-Rollers' are strapping on their skates as the statewide roller derby tournament returns to Bendigo this weekend.
The tournament will take place in the Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds, with the Chiko Rollers skating up to face the North East Roller Derby's Knockouts.
The Statewide Stampede is a tournament that provides development opportunities and helps foster a strong sense of community within roller derby in Victoria.
Let's roll.
Where: Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds
When: Saturday, May 27. Doors open 8:30am
ASCENT BY SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY
Sydney Dance Company is travelling to Bendigo to present Ascent, a show "brimming with physicality, experimentation and emotional force."
The triple bill program is the brainchild of Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela and renowned international choreographer Marina Mascarell, and features the return of Antony Hamilton's critically acclaimed Forever & Ever.
The show promises an experience "creative union at once forceful, sumptuous, and dizzying."
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550
When: Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30pm
FEAST WITH YOUR FARMER AT MASONS OF BENDIGO
Masons of Bendigo is launching its first series of dine-in events since 2019, kicking off with a 'Feast with your Farmer' showcasing Long Paddock Cheese and Wild Duck Creek Estate.
Enjoy snacks to start followed by four courses, featuring Long Paddock's cheeses, carefully matched to Wild Duck Creek's wine.
Not only that, the producers will be sharing their stories - inviting guests to bring those burning questions you've always wanted to ask.
Bookings essential.
Where: Masons of Bendigo, 25 Queen Street, Bendigo 3550
When: Tuesday, May 30 at 7pm.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
It's your last weekend to see Australiana: Designing a Nation, an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
SPRING GULLY DANCE
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving at the Spring Gully Dance.
All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a light supper provided.
Admission $7. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully VIC 3550
When: Saturday, May 27 at 7:30pm
EUROGLIDERS PERFORMING IN BENDIGO
'80s legends Eurogliders descend on Bendigo to perform anthems including 'Heaven', 'We Will Together', 'Can't Wait To See You', and 'Absolutely'.
With Grace Knight 'manic ballerina', and Bernie Lynch on vocals and guitar, their performances are a rallying cry of anthems that audiences sing along with until their lungs are bursting.
Tickets $39.
Where: All Seasons Hotel Bendigo, 171/183 McIvor Hwy Strathdale VIC 3550
When: Friday, May 26 at 8:30pm
KANGAROO FLAT COMMUNITY MARKET
Dip into a treasure trove at Kangaroo Flat Community Market, featuring community market stalls and car boot sales.
The market also boasts a huge garage sale. Note if it's raining the market will be cancelled.
Where: High Street (opposite ALDI) Kangaroo Flat VIC 3555
When: Saturday, May 27 from 8am to 1pm.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs.
If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
ROMEO AND JULIET
Audiences can see the Castlemaine Theatre Company's production of the famous love tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, live at the Phee Broadway Theatre.
Castlemaine Theatre Company's (CTC) 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet is unique; set in the tough, laneways of twenty-first century Melbourne.
Prior to auditions, the CTC held a day-long Shakespeare workshop for young people in Castlemaine, many of whom have joined the cast.
Romeo and Juliet showcases the story of two star-crossed lovers who navigate the seedy underworld of powerful families in a haze of love, hope and tragedy.
For further information, click here.
Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, Mechanics Lane, Castlemaine.
When: From Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4. Tickets available for this weekend's performances.
SENIORS LUNCH
Those a little longer in the tooth are invited to "come say hello" at a Senior Lunch at Connect Church Cafe.
Donations of $5 to contribute to event costs. New friends welcome.
Where: Connect Church Bendigo 35 Solomon St, East Bendigo VIC 3550
When: Sunday, May 28 at 12.30pm
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event.
Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo
When: Runs every fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES
Women with Disabilities Vic Bendigo Hub meet monthly.
Meet up with a supportive and passionate group and advocate together.
Contact Emma Klemm for more information.
Phone: 0473 166 272
Email: emma.klemm@wdv.org.au
SISTERWORKS CLASSES
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
WAYFINDING
Wayfinding is a paintings, textiles, and sculptural art exhibition featuring Robyn Maclean, Judi Palmer and Carolyn Rolls.
Journey your way through creativity expressed through diverse works.
Where: 13 - 17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca VIC 3564
When: Daily, until June 12, 10am to 4pm.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11, 7.45pm.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Performers at the Castlemaine Jazz Festival. Picture by Robbie Noakes (supplied)
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 to 11.
THE SMITH STREET BAND
Melbourne five piece, The Smith Street Band are heading off on a tour in June and July.
2022 saw The Smith Street Band release their sixth studio album, Life After Football.
The album landed Album of the Week at Triple J and includes singles 'I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever' (which landed RAGE's feature video).
The most recent album follows on from 2020 album Don't Waste Your Anger which debuted at number one on the ARIA Album Chart.
The band will be in Bendigo on Friday, July 28.
For tickets, click here.
Where: All Seasons, McIvor Highway, Strathdale.
When: Friday, July 28, 7pm.
