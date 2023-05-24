Talking about end of life can be hard on anyone, and this week regional health services are breaking down the stigma surrounding conversations about death and dying.
On Wednesday, Bendigo Health marked National Palliative Care Week with the annual scattering of ashes ceremony, where cards written by loved ones of people who have died are burnt and scattered in their memory.
Palliative care week runs from May 21 to 27 and aims to raise awareness of palliative care and celebrate the people who deliver the crucial services.
Bendigo Health specialist palliative care services manager Alison Smith said the week's aim was to open discussion around end of life care.
"This year is around trying to encourage people to talk about death and dying, what you want, what your choices are, where you want to be, [and] what treatments you want, so that when it comes to planning for your end of life care pretty much everybody knows what you want," she said.
"Everybody thinks palliative care is just about death and dying and it isn't. The key messages tend to be that.
"This year we're also celebrating the wealth of knowledge and experience with our workforce, which is the health professionals and the volunteers."
Ms Smith said a big focus of palliative care had become "at-home" support, which had been successful at keeping patients comfortable.
She said support from the state government had enabled the hospital to increase its workforce.
"The investment from the department increased our service by a hundred percent two years ago," she said.
"The demand was there and that was recognised, which was good. During COVID, the demand has increased across the region.
"We're hopeful with the new budget that we'll get some recurrent funding to increase our workforce even more."
According to Palliative Care Australia, demand for the service has increased by 30 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This year's state budget included $75 million over four years for new sub-acute, post-acute care, palliative care and transition care services.
Ms Smith said it took a special person who would listen and help patients feel relaxed to work in the specialised area of care.
At Maryborough District Health Services, Ann Maree Jones has been a district and palliative care nurse for more than 30 years.
She said she felt privileged to help people remain at home throughout their illness and support their family and friends.
"Listening to people is very important, I've learnt to stay calm, even when it's highly emotional and be there for people," she said.
"We work closely with the local general practitioners and allied health services."
As part of National Palliative Care Week, a new documentary Live The Life You Please will be screened at Bendigo Cinema.
The film told stories of people across Australia and their experiences of palliative care.
It would be screened on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm. For bookings visit bendigocinemas.com.au.
