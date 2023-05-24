Podosky pads up for Philippines cricket team in SEA Games

BENDIGO cricketer Miggy Podosky has relished the opportunity to represent his native Philippines again, this time in the Southeast Asian Games.
Podosky was part of the Philippines squad that contested three forms of cricket at the SEA Games in Cambodia - six-over, 10-over and 20-over per side matches - with his side finishing fourth in all competitions.
The Philippines narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the T10 format when pipped by Singapore by one run in the bronze playoff in the game in which Podosky produced his best bowling performance of the Games, taking 3-9 off two overs.
The SEA Games is a biennial multi-sport event involving the 11 countries of Southeast Asia and were first held in 1959.
It's the second national tournament Podosky has represented the Philippines in after making his debut in an ICC World Cup global qualifying tournament early last year in Oman.
"This was an unreal experience and the best tour I've been on," Podosky said on Wednesday.
"It was like a mini-Olympics and there was fantastic camaraderie among all the teams. It was great to spend time in the Sports Village and meet and support other athletes from the Philippines.
"We watched volleyball, athletics, soccer and the atmosphere was just electric.
"To be there with other Philippines athletes was just amazing."
Cricket was among 37 sports that were contested at the SEA games, which featured 6210 athletes.
Next on the horizon for Podosky - who plays his club cricket with Bendigo United in the Bendigo District Cricket Association - and the Philippines cricket team is a Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament in August in Papua New Guinea.
Philippines 2-84 def Singapore 5-80.
Bat: 0*. Ball: 1-13.
Phillipines 4-80 lt Cambodia 1-95.
Bat: 50*. Ball: 0-13.
Philippines 3-69 lt Indonesia 4-71.
Bat: 27*. Ball: 1-11.
Philippines 9-43 lt Cambodia 2-55 (5 overs a side).
No scorecard available.
Bronze medal - Philippines 5-92 lt Singapore 9-93.
Bat: 4. Ball: 3-9.
Philippines 9-94 lt Singapore 5-181.
Bat: 10. Ball: 0-17.
Philippines 174 lt Cambodia 5-182.
Bat: 41. Ball: 0-27.
