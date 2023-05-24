Car crashes into power pole in Eaglehawk

A car hit a power pole in Eaglehawk this morning causing some damage to infrastructure but did not affect power supply, Powercor said.
The energy supplier said a crew had been called to the site and after inspecting the network was repairing some damage following the crash at the corner of Simpsons Road and Burnside Street shortly after 5.30am this morning.
Ambulance Victoria also attended the scene but police said the 18-year-old driver of the Toyota sedan was uninjured and unaffected by alcohol or drugs and his vehicle was towed away.
Two CFA and one Fire Rescue Victoria unit also attended the incident.
