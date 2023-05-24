Car crashes into power pole in Eaglehawk

Bendigo Advertiser
Power pole hit in Eaglehawk, region's power supply unaffected

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 10:15am
A car hit a power pole in Eaglehawk this morning causing some damage to infrastructure but did not affect power supply, Powercor said.

