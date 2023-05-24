Bendigo swimmers relish experience competing on Gold Coast

THE Bendigo trio of Grace Dobie, Emily Kearns and Nick Kearns have taken another step in their competitive swimming journey as part of the Melbourne Swimming Club squad that contested the Australian Age and Multi Class Championships on the Gold Coast.
The trio were part of a squad of 31 MSC swimmers that placed 31st overall at the championships.
Grace had a busy program where she qualified for six individual events and one relay swim.
Included in her six individual events were three top-20 finishes - 12th in the 13-years girls 200m breaststroke, 18th in the 13-years girls 50m backstroke B final and 20th in the 13-years girls 100m breaststroke B final.
She was also a member of the girls 13-14 years medley relay team that placed ninth out of 39 clubs.
Emily contested three individual races and two relays, with her results including 8th in the 17-years girls 100m backstroke A final, while she was also 12th in the 200m backstroke and 13th in the 50m backstroke B final.
In her two 13-17 years medley relay events she was part of teams that finished 11th in the 4 x 100m and 22nd in the 4 x 50m.
Nick qualified for the B final of the boys 15-years 50m freestyle where he finished 20th after swimming a personal best during the heats.
Nick swam two individual events and four relays during the championships.
The Bendigo-based members of the Melbourne Swimming Club train at the Gurri Waunyara Leisure Centre.
More information on the club is available at the club's website at melbournesc.com.au.
