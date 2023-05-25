BFNL and BSNA both bound for netball Association Championships

THE Bendigo Strathdale 13-under team and Bendigo Football-Netball League 17-under side have both booked their berths at next month's Netball Victoria Association Championships.
Both teams went through last Sunday's Northern Association qualifiers in Bendigo undefeated to clinch their spots at the state finals day to be held at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on June 18.
Bendigo Strathdale's 13-under team won its eight preliminary round matches before defeating Horsham & District 22-9 in their semi and Wimmera 19-11 in the final.
"We had some challenging games against Horsham early in the day and Wimmera midway through the day and it turns out they were the two teams we played in the semi and final," BSNA coach Tamara Gilchrist said.
"The girls really stepped it up in their two finals and won those games well."
In the 17-under division the BFNL, coached by Nicole Donnellon, went 11-0 through its preliminary rounds before wins over Sunraysia in a semi final (18-9) and Central Murray in the grand final (19-10).
Having also won lead-up tournaments undefeated at Echuca and hosted by Golden City, the team has now gone more than 30 games in recent weeks without a loss.
"The girls executed everything we'd been putting in place through training," Donnellon said.
"It was a long day, but the girls played really well."
Ladder - Bendigo Strathdale (8-0, 227.5%), North Central (6-2, 143.6%), Wimmera (5-3, 187.3%), Horsham & District (5-3, 109.7%), Central Murray (4-3-1, 142.8%), Heathcote District (4-4, 87.0%), Echuca & District (2-5-1, 63.5%), Loddon Valley (1-7, 37.8%), Golden Rivers (0-8, 24.8%).
Final - Bendigo Strathdale 19 def Wimmera 11.
Ladder - Echuca & District (6-0, 360.8%), Deniliquin (4-2, 102.7%), Golden City (2-4, 58.3%), Castlemaine District (0-6, 34.9%).
Final - Echuca & District 9 def Deniliquin 8.
Ladder - Sunraysia (8-0-1, 255.9%), Wimmera (8-1, 189.7%), Central Murray (5-2-2, 146.4%), Bendigo Strathdale (6-3, 103.5%), Echuca & District (5-4, 121.2%), North Central (4-4-1, 94.2%), Horsham & District (3-4-2, 100.0%), Loddon Valley (1-8, 57.1%), Golden Rivers (1-8, 45.0%), Heathcote District (1-8, 42.2%).
Final - Sunraysia 12 def Wimmera 10.
Ladder - Deniliquin (7-1, 169.2%), Wimmera (6-2, 130.3%), Castlemaine District (4-4, 102.6%), Echuca & District (3-5, 75.2%), Golden City (0-8, 55.1%).
Final - Deniliquin 16 def Castlemaine 9.
Ladder - Bendigo (11-0, 347.7%), Central Murray (9-1-1. 181.7%), North Central (8-3, 227.1%), Sunraysia (8-3, 156.0%), Wimmera (7-3-1, 131.5%), Heathcote District (5-6, 98.4%), Castlemaine District (5-7, 86.0%), Echuca & District (4-8, 66.3%), Loddon Valley (4-7, 63.7%), Horsham & District (3-7-1, 70.4%), Deniliquin (1-10, 30.9%), Golden Rivers (0-10-1, 42.9%).
Final - Bendigo 19 def Central Murray 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.