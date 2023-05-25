Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

BFNL and BSNA both bound for netball Association Championships

Updated May 25 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Football-Netball League team that was unbeaten and won the 17-under division last Sunday.
The Bendigo Football-Netball League team that was unbeaten and won the 17-under division last Sunday.

THE Bendigo Strathdale 13-under team and Bendigo Football-Netball League 17-under side have both booked their berths at next month's Netball Victoria Association Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.