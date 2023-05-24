Bendigo Advertiser
852 students receive academic gold at La Trobe Bendigo graduation

By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 11:00am
852 students graduated from La Trobe University's Bendigo campus this week. Picture by Darren Howe
Years of late nights, big dreams and study paid off for Bendigo university students this week, with hundreds graduating from La Trobe University's Bendigo campus.

