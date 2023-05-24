Years of late nights, big dreams and study paid off for Bendigo university students this week, with hundreds graduating from La Trobe University's Bendigo campus.
A total of 852 students received their degrees, including 12 PhDs, across two ceremonies at the Ulumbarra Theatre on May 22 and 23.
Among the students receiving academic gold was Cooper McLean, who completed a double degree in Exercise Science and Masters of Exercise Physiology.
Mr McLean didn't have a whole lot of time to celebrate however, already finding work as an Exercise Physiologist at Healthy Mates Bendigo, which he said he owes to industry pathways built into his masters.
"[Through] the La Trobe industry partnership with the Bendigo Pioneers, I was able to complete my third year Exercise Science placement with the club, and essentially put all my theory into practice and hone in on my skills," he said.
"Then I started at Healthy Mates, as an Allied Health Assistant, in my final year and transitioned to a full time role after I finished my study in January."
Standing up on the stage to receive his certificates, Mr McLean said he felt a "big sense of accomplishment".
"I was really proud to be able to get up there in front of my family," he said.
"This certificate is as much theirs as mine, given the support that they've shown me in allowing me to pursue my dreams."
La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar, AO, said this cohort of graduating students highlights how higher education could be transformative for regional communities.
"As Bendigo celebrates 150 years of tertiary education in 2023, La Trobe's Bendigo campus continues to play a pivotal role in the city, and graduating students will continue to make a positive impact in their local communities," Professor Dewar said.
"I congratulate students graduating from our Bendigo campus today and look forward to following their future success."
