Bendigo council votes for on-lead default dog and cat containment rules

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 9:30am
Cats will need to be confined to owners' property 24 hours a day unless controlled in a carry cage or on a lead. Picture by Laura Scott.
Changed rules about the management of cats and dogs in Greater Bendigo will come into force next year.

