Changed rules about the management of cats and dogs in Greater Bendigo will come into force next year.
A new Domestic Animal Management Plan was passed unanimously by councillors at the City of Greater Bendigo's May meeting this week.
The changes, which will require cats to be confined on their owners' property 24 hours a day and dogs to be on leads unless in designated off-leash areas, reflected community expectation, councillors said.
Deputy mayor Cr Jennifer Alden described herself as "pleased to be ... able to say that people have been listened to" on the issue.
She had originally been contacted by residents, some with videos, who had concerns about "marauding cats and aggressive and undisciplined dogs", Cr Alden said.
After the changes were first proposed there had been feedback around the proposed off-leash areas for dogs, which had as a result been modified and "increased in geography".
"I look forward to some happy stories from pet owners in the future," she said.
Of 194 public submissions over an eight-week period from December last year, 89 were supportive of the cat containment change, with 30 opposed.
A total of 75 supported the "default dogs-on-lead" proposal, with 15 opposed.
Submissions and a petition were also received on the proposed designation of new off-leash dog parks.
The benefits of keeping dogs on leads included reduced conflict with users of sporting fields and less faeces left on sporting fields as well as reduced attacks and "dog rushes", the council says.
City of Greater Bendigo animal management staff had investigated an average of 167 dog attacks and 82 "dog rushes" a year over the previous six years.
Whipstick councillor Julie Sloan said the majority of Victorian local government areas considered an "on-leash default" for dogs to be best practice.
With regard to cats, Cr Sloan said the new order did not mean the animals had to be kept indoors but just contained on their owners' property and they could be taken outside using carriers or on leads.
Cats are currently required to be confined to their owners' property from sunset to sunrise.
The benefits of further containing cats included reducing the impact on small mammals and birds, reducing nuisance issues between neighbours and improving animal welfare, councillors said
Now the new plan has been adopted, the council will run a "comprehensive community education campaign" before its introduction.
The requirement for dogs to be controlled on leashes will be implemented from January 1, 2024.
Eight new sporting ground areas have been added to existing dog parks for use as off-leash areas for dogs.
The city will publish a list of these on its website later this year as part of its education campaign.
The new cat containment rule will come into force from July 1, 2024.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.