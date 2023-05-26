A Nyah West man who built up a massive drug debt to "self-medicate" has pleaded guilty to a string of theft and burglary offences across north central Victoria in February last year.
Bryan James Rowe, 44, pleaded guilty to seven charges including rolled up charges for theft, firearm theft and burglary for breaking into a Muckleford property with intent to steal.
He is now awaiting sentencing.
Of the seven charges, Rowe also pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a prohibited person, the theft of a Malibu Ski boat from Lake Boga in February 2022, dangerous driving while being pursued by police and possessing a drug of dependence.
Rowe also pleaded guilty to committing an indictable offence while on bail, having been set to appear at the Swan Hill Magistrates' Court on March 10 for traffic matters at the time of his offending.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo heard that Rowe had built up a debt of $8000 to fuel his drug addiction which his lawyer Rebecca Heley said he had developed to deal with childhood trauma.
The court heard Rowe first used cannabis at 12 and alcohol at 13 before he was injected with speed by an adult when he was 14.
The court heard Rowe had been pressured to commit the further offences including the Muckleford burglary and the Lake Boga theft to pay off that debt.
He told police there were also threats made against his family if he did not go along with the crimes.
On February 1, 2022, at the Muckleford property, the court heard Rowe stole safe keys, ammunition, personal documents, old Australian and Vietnamese currency, three chainsaws, a Topcon Laser Levels tool, two drive socket sets, metric and ratchet ring spanners, driver impact sockets, Ryobi 18 volt batteries and giant power lead carbon batteries.
He proceeded to steal two shotguns and five rifles from the same address.
On February 4, 2022, in Lake Boga, Rowe then stole a Malibu Ski boat.
Later on the same day in Kurting near Inglewood, while travelling north on the Calder Highway, Rowe failed to stop despite being pursued by police.
Rowe proceeded to drive in excess of 160km/h in a 100km/h zone and crossed double lines to overtake other vehicles.
When arrested at an address on Murlong Street in Swan Hill on February 8, Rowe was found hiding in a pantry with a backpack that held a stolen cut-down firearm wrapped in fabric, ammunition and a bag with methylamphetamine.
All the firearms have now been recovered including four recovered in Harcourt at the co-accused's address, two recovered by the side of the road in a pillowcase in Nyah West and the modified weapon found with Rowe at the time of his arrest.
Some of the weapons, which included family antiques, were modified and will now be destroyed.
The chainsaws and batteries were also recovered at the Harcourt address while the boat had been dumped nearby.
The court heard the thefts involved a vehicle stolen from Woorinen though that was not involved in the County Court case.
One of the victims of the Muckleford burglary said the crime was "not about the money for us".
She said the "serene safe haven" at the property was without secure power for a month following the theft of batteries for the off-the-grid set-up.
She said some of the guns had been in the family for many years - including one for 125 years in its original case - and the victim was "terrified" they would be used to hurt someone.
The woman told the court she had lost secure papers as a result of the burglary and she had felt "vulnerable and anxious" and "so invaded" since the thefts.
The court heard Rowe had made full and frank admissions to police following his arrest and had assisted police.
The court heard the bulk of the property had been returned and that, as a result of the assistance Rowe provided to police there was a significant risk to his family's safety.
The court heard Rowe's son had been set on fire outside the family home and there had been incidents of harassment when Rowe walked down the street.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
