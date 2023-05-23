Gallery, trains and a police station: the state budget recapped

COVID-19 debt, Bendigo Art Gallery and a new police station - here's all you need to know about how the state budget will affect central Victoria.
Handed down Tuesday morning, the Addy's own Tom O'Callaghan joined about 100 other journalists in the state budget lock-up. Watch his recap of what's in store for Bendigo.
Always wanted a sneak-peek inside? We've got you covered.
Arguably the region's most important tourist attraction, the Bendigo Art Gallery will be waiting years to get cash needed for its high profile renovation.
The expected revamp isn't due to begin until at least 2027 to avoid risk of the gallery becoming a 'building site' during the Commonwealth Games.
After receiving extensive damage from the October 2022 floods, funding will go toward providing a new police station in Rochester.
Commuters are in luck this budget, with extra trains for Bendigo announced in the state budget - a timely boost given a 25 per cent increase in passenger numbers on the line since fares were slashed.
And the question on many lips: Who were the winners and losers across central Victoria? Look no further.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.