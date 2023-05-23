Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Gallery, trains and a police station: the state budget recapped

Updated May 23 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gallery, trains and a police station: the state budget recapped
Gallery, trains and a police station: the state budget recapped

COVID-19 debt, Bendigo Art Gallery and a new police station - here's all you need to know about how the state budget will affect central Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.