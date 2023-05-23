Football clubs never like losing, but the Bendigo Pioneers walked away from the QEO on Sunday with plenty to be positive about.
A Pioneers side depleted by injuries and illness went down to a close to full strength Geelong Falcons by just two goals at the QEO.
The result saw the Pioneers slip from fourth to sixth on the Coates Talent League Boys ladder, but that was of little consequence to Danny O'Bree.
The Pioneers' coach said the Geelong clash was a great learning tool for his entire squad.
"You could talk about the players that we didn't have in, but the focus should be on the players who were selected,'' O'Bree said.
"I thought they weathered the storm in the second quarter and responded well after that to get back within a kick at one stage.
"We need to tidy up on a few areas, which we spoke about after the game.
"Coming back from local footy to the speed of Talent League, the players saw a significant difference and they'll learn from that."
The Pioneers trailed by six goals in the second quarter, but refused to give in against their highly-rated opponents.
O'Bree said the coaching staff challenged the players at the main break and they were proud of the way the group responded.
"The last 10 minutes of the second quarter we worked our way back into a competitive brand of footy,'' O'Bree said.
"We threw the magnets around at half-time and played some players in positions that were quite foreign to them.
"We were impressed with the reaction we got and I thought our players competed really well against a Geelong team that had several Victoria Country players."
O'Bree said the Pioneers should benefit mentally as much as physically from the performance against the Falcons.
"Sometimes players can be overwhelmed by the fact they're playing against players who are playing representative football,'' O'Bree said.
"Hopefully, our players can take some confidence from knowing they can compete against quality opposition.
"Our talent is as good as their talent. As soon as we get our professionalism to a standard that is consistent then we'll be a better football team.
"The way we played (against Geelong) was a reflection of the way we trained in the past month. We mixed good, bad and ugly with brilliance at times.
"Consistency is the key for us. We have to believe we're a supremely talented football team when we all put it together.
"The boys are confident they can match it with anyone when we're at our best."
The Pioneers, who have a 3-2 record through five games, host the Western Jets (1-4) at the QEO this Sunday from 1pm.
