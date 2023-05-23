Bendigo Commonwealth Games infrastructure, community projects and roads miss out in the state government's 2023-24 budget, according to a member of the opposition.
Member for Northern Victoria Region, Wendy Lovell said the lack of funding for the 2026 Regional Victorian Commonwealth Games was "not acceptable".
"The state government need to make immediate funds available for the infrastructure to deliver these games," Ms Lovell said.
Ms Lovell said local councils were at risk of picking up the tab for the Games if the state government didn't make infrastructure funding commitments.
"That would be an enormous cost shift, and the state government is taking the credit, so they have to step up the funding," she said.
With Labor in both state and federal power, Ms Lovell urged the Andrews government to go "cap in hand" to Canberra to deliver funds for the games.
"Canberra are funding the Olympics in Queensland, but Daniel Andrews has gone soft on the federal government because it's his mates in power," she said.
The Andrews government pledged $2.6 billion in Commonwealth Games funding in the 2022-23 budget, however is yet to.
Ms Lovell said the was a "smoke and mirrors" approach by the state government to high profile election commitments.
"What we're seeing here is attempts to to delay projects and cover up for their own financial mismanagement," she said.
Labor's budget also allocated $2.8 billion to assist in repairing flood damaged roads, but Ms Lovell said this was a shortfall for what recovering communities need.
"Since 2020, maintenance on road funding has been slashed by by 45 per cent," she said.
"If you're spending nearly half a billion dollars in the next financial year, that indicates that there's going to be further cuts to road maintenance budgets over the next 10 years."
Nationals member for Northern Victoria, Gaelle Broad said the budget's outlay of rising government debt underpinned a real issue for Victorians.
"I still find it incredible that we've got a debt that's more than New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania combined," Ms Broad said.
"We're now paying $10 million a day in interest, but that's going to increase to $22 million a day by 2026/27. Think how far that could go in regional Victoria for what we need," she said.
