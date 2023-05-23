Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

State budget 'very disappointing for regional Victoria': Lovell

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of Commonwealth Games funding in the 2024-24 Victorian state budget is "a real disappointment", says Wendy Lovell. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A lack of Commonwealth Games funding in the 2024-24 Victorian state budget is "a real disappointment", says Wendy Lovell. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Commonwealth Games infrastructure, community projects and roads miss out in the state government's 2023-24 budget, according to a member of the opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.