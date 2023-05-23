The new state budget might be reeling from COVID-19 debt but there's still plenty in it for Bendigo and central Victoria.
Bendigo Advertiser reporter Tom O'Callaghan has been on the ground in Melbourne and scoured 1000 pages of budget documents so you don't have to.
In this video, he walks you through his early reactions about what it all means for Bendigo projects.
He also explains why on earth he spent four hours locked in a room with senior Victorian bureaucrats: it was part of "the Lockup", where the state's journalists get a look at government finances hours before the treasurer reveals the budget to the state.
OTHER BUDGET RELATED NEWS:
"Obviously as we were kind of expecting, COVID-19 and that massive debt that the government has run up was one of the features of Tim Pallas's briefing to us," he says.
Mr O'Callaghan touches on Bendigo's inclusion in the budget, with $2 million in funding announced for the Bendigo Art Gallery in "the next little while", while another $19 million is set to become available in 2027.
