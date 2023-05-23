Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Budget

State budget brings in COVID levy; major road, rail projects affected by federal review

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Tim Pallas has announced a COVID debt levy, in this year's state budget. Picture by Andrew Miller
Treasurer Tim Pallas has announced a COVID debt levy, in this year's state budget. Picture by Andrew Miller

The Victorian government has introduced what it says is a ""temporary and targeted" COVID Debt Levy, over the next decade, in this year's budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.