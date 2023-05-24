Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute awarded in Montreal

Updated May 24 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 10:00am
Bendigo TAFE student Desirae Kilduff received the bronze Outstanding Student Achievement Award at a recent award ceremony in Montreal. Picture supplied
Bendigo TAFE student Desirae Kilduff received the bronze Outstanding Student Achievement Award at a recent award ceremony in Montreal. Picture supplied

Top tertiary education achievers from Bendigo have been recognised on a global stage during a recent Canadian award ceremony.

