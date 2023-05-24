Top tertiary education achievers from Bendigo have been recognised on a global stage during a recent Canadian award ceremony.
Representatives from Kangan Institute and Bendigo TAFE were recognised at the recent World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) 2023 Awards of Excellence in Montreal.
One of Kangan Institute's leaders Phillip Murphy was awarded a bronze prize in the lifetime achievement category while Bendigo TAFE student Desirae Kilduff received the bronze outstanding student achievement award.
READ MORE:
Kangan Institue and Bendigo TAFE CEO Sally Curtain said this recognition was a testament to the achievements of both Mr Murphy and Ms Kilduff and their far-reaching impacts.
"Being recognized on the global platform demonstrates Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute's commitment to fostering the growth of quality skills and training among staff, such as Phil and for the benefit of students, like Desirae."
Ms Kilduff has completed a dual diploma in human resources and leadership, and management, with Bendigo TAFE and was named the 2022 Victorian Koorie Student of the Year.
Ms Kilduff has a passion for supporting First Nations Peoples into training and career pathways and is employed as an Indigenous program manager while continuing further study.
READ MORE:
"Recognition on a world stage has been a highlight of my career," Ms Kilduff said.
"I feel blessed to work with mob and am committed to continuing my learning to empower myself and support my community."
Ms Kilduff is completing a certificate IV in training and assessment developed specifically for Indigenous learners, an advanced diploma in leadership and management, and a masters of Indigenous business leadership.
Phillip Murphy who worked for more than three decades in the Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector said he was "forever grateful" for his work in education.
"I am very pleased to accept this award, whilst also acknowledging many other fine award winners, including Desirae," he said.
"I am forever grateful for my time in VET and TAFE in particular with its focus on industry and I see this award as VET industry recognition for the career I have thoroughly enjoyed.
"Of course none of this occurs in isolation from the great support and collaboration with many exceptional colleagues over those years.
"It has been a good time to reflect on those 30 odd years."
Ms Curtain said for the last 20 years of his career Mr Murphy had driven innovation in his role by transforming two struggling automotive colleges into the Automotive Centre of Excellence, now the country's largest and most respected auto training institute.
Mr Murphy had also been awarded for the public service medal in 2021 for his outstanding public service to vocational education and training.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.