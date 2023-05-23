Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester Police station gets state budget funding after floods

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 2:11pm
Rochester has received state budget funding to help with the post-flood recovery. Picture by Darren Howe
ROCHESTER will get a new police station after it was badly damaged by last spring's floods, the Victorian government says in its newly released budget.

