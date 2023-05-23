ROCHESTER will get a new police station after it was badly damaged by last spring's floods, the Victorian government says in its newly released budget.
Officers in town will get a new home and new flood protection works thanks to an expected $1.3 million spend, according to the budget papers unveiled on Tuesday.
The cash for the "critical" facility will roll out from next financial year.
Another $23 million will go to Rochester and Heathcote's SES emergency hubs.
Both were hit in the floods.
The SES hub money will not roll out immediately. It will instead be spread across three years starting in the 2024/25 financial year.Rochester will get its police station money over this financial year and the next.
Last spring's floods decimated large tracts of central Victoria, leaving a huge clean up bill for governments and communities.
