In Greater Bendigo a slew of projects have been officially allocated budget money promised in the State election last year.
The most amount of money allocated to an individual project was $21 million for the Bendigo Art Gallery.
However, budget papers reveal there will only be $2 million paid out this financial year with the rest coming in financial year 26-27
On the education front just more than $13 million will be put towards the Huntly primary school while the Camp Hill primary school works will receive $4.1 million dollars and a further four million dollars has been put towards the Castlemaine TAFE relocation.
The Bendigo regional employment precinct will receive six million dollars in state funding and the Raywood fire station has been promised $1.2 million.
A raft of community and event groups were also included in the budget papers. That included money for the Bendigo Queer Arts Festival and a Goldfields UNESCO world heritage bid, among other election commitments.
