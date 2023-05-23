Bendigo Advertiser
More passengers, more services: Bendigo trains increase in budget

By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Train travellers in and out of Bendigo get a boost from budget spending. Picture by Noni Hyett
Extra trains for Bendigo have been announced in the state budget - a timely boost given a 25 per cent increase in passenger numbers on the line since the government slashed fares.

