Extra trains for Bendigo have been announced in the state budget - a timely boost given a 25 per cent increase in passenger numbers on the line since the government slashed fares.
The state budget laid out a plan to add more late night train services on Saturday and Sunday for Bendigo, extra return weekend trips on the Echuca line and an additional morning peak service between Castlemaine and Bendigo on weekdays.
The increased services are in line with Labor's election promise to provide "extra train services for the regions", equating to a $219.1 million spend across regional Victoria by 2027.
Labor's budget also handed down $54.6 million in the next financial year to support regional rail network operations across the state.
This includes the 24-hour operation of heavy maintenance activities at Bendigo Rail Workshops, with the aim of supporting the Regional Rail Revival program, rolling stock and other regional network assets.
It comes as statistics reveal an increase in passenger numbers after the state government capped regional fares at the same price as metropolitan zone 1+2 fares.
Train passengers have taken more than 286,000 trips to Bendigo since the fare cap began on March 31 - roughly a 25 per cent increase on the same period in 2022.
An average of 1600 passenger trips a day to Melbourne from Bendigo during the morning peak, and an average of 2100 people have travelled to Bendigo from Melbourne during the afternoon peak since the end of March
A V/Line spokesperson said the capped fare has allowed people to travel around the state more freely.
"While the fare cap has only been in place for six weeks, it is proving popular and we continue to receive positive feedback from passengers, staff and people planning to travel," they said.
Be. Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert, speaking about the rail service before the budget, said it was not possible to determine whether the increase in rail traffic meant more tourists were heading to Bendigo or whether travellers had simply changed from driving cars and were opting for train journeys.
Bendigo travellers miss out on the budget's announcement of more Velocity trains - which only outlines new builds of the next generation train to increase capacity on the Melton line and replace aging trains on the Geelong line.
