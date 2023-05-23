Bendigo Advertiser
Temperatures plummet in Bendigo with winter on the horizon

By Ben Loughran
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00am
The last of the autumn colour is giving way to frosty mornings in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The last of the autumn colour is giving way to frosty mornings in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Have you noticed a chill in the air when leaving the house first thing in the morning the past couple of days?

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

