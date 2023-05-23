Have you noticed a chill in the air when leaving the house first thing in the morning the past couple of days?
Well you are not the only one. Temperatures in Bendigo plummeted on May 22 and 23 to the coldest recorded so far in 2023.
Over the night of May 22, the Bureau of Meteorology station at the Bendigo airport showed the temperature dropped to a "frosty" -1.1 degrees and again dropped to -1 degrees on May 23.
With winter soon arriving the Bureau of Meteorology said these temperature drops were not unexpected but were hastened by minimal cloud coverage and light winds which swept through the region.
Senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said the recent weather conditions had created the "perfect" melting pot for cold weather.
"What we have in the last couple of days was those temperatures down to about minus one in Bendigo," she said.
"Those frosty mornings are related to the fact that we have had clear skies and light winds overnight.
"Those are the perfect conditions for getting frost ... even when we get more clouds it tends to trap the heat in, a bit like a blanket, overnight."
Ms Johnson said on top of the minimal cloud coverage over the city, the cool winds played a major part in the dip in temperature.
"If we have lots of wind then it keeps the air well mixed and it allows the air right near the surface as it gets colder to be with the radiating heat off the ground then get mixed up with warmer air from above," she said.
Ms Johnson said as cold as the last couple of mornings have been they do not compare to the May record set in 2002 when a temperature of -4.6 was registered.
She said the oncoming winter was expected to be warmer in both maximum and minimum average temperatures than winter last year.
"Our climate modelling is suggesting on average for the June to August period we are expecting both maximum and minimum temperatures to be above the median," Ms Johnson said.
"But that doesn't mean we won't have individual cold days."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
