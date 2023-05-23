Bendigo Art Gallery's multi-million dollar renovation won't happen before the Commonwealth Games to make sure it's "fully functional and not a building site" during the 2026 event.
The gallery will get $2 million in state government funding over the next financial year, well short of the total $21 million it will need to carry out the works, newly released state budget papers show. The current plan is for the rest to be paid in 2026-27.
Deputy Premier and Bendigo East member Jacinta Allan said that $21 million in funding would be delivered but that "in terms of a delivery schedule we want to make sure the art gallery is fully functional and not a building site during the Commonwealth Games".
"We want to make sure Bendigo is putting its absolute best foot forward when it welcomes visitors from around the world for the Commonwealth Games," she said.
This was backed-up by City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann who, after the funding announcement, said the focus was on "starting the project after the Commonwealth Games".
"We will investigate the extent of early works that can be delivered with the initial commitment of $2 million," he said.
"Our focus will continue to be on seeking funds from the federal government and raising philanthropic funds, with a focus on starting the project after the Commonwealth Games."
The state and federal governments would provide most of the money under current renovation plans, with the City of Greater Bendigo, the gallery and philanthropists chipping in more.
Ms Allan said talks with the Bendigo council had indicated there was some additional funding they were hoping to secure before work started.
She said the $21 million commitment gave certainty that the state government was behind the project.
"The funding allocation is reflective of the fact we're fully committed to the project and we are fully delivering the funding that we committed to the project," she said.
"It means that they can get on and continue to plan for the delivery of the art gallery whilst they also go and secure the additional funding that is required."
The gallery project was among a slew of high profile election promises for Bendigo.
Premier Tim Pallas on Tuesday told journalists every one of Labor's 2022 election promises were accounted for in the new budget.
"Those that are not expressly identified as fully delivered have all been fully provisioned," he told reporters in Melbourne, including from the Bendigo Advertiser, hours before he presented the budget to parliament.
The gallery funding was among the Bendigo projects to win funding in an otherwise brutal budget for the government, which Mr Pallas described as the toughest of the nine he had delivered.
He was grappling with a $31.5 billion COVID-19 debt amid a turbulent economy, scouring government department for savings and rethinking taxes.
The art gallery was not the only big election promise in the Bendigo area that will get backing in the coming financial year.
Marong's business park was among those to benefit. The 155 hectares of badly-needed industrial land getting $2 million this financial year, with the remaining $4 million coming in 2024-25.
The government was also setting aside cash for its other big election commitment, Huntly Primary School's $13 million in upgrades. That money is bound up in $90 million in school spending over four years that will target areas of rapid population growth.
Huntly is one of Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs and the government wants to expand its capacity - along with Coburg High, Richmond Primary and Saltwater P-10 College - by 2027.
This story and its headline have been updated since it was first published earlier this afternoon, with more information and comments from the state government and council.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
