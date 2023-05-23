Bendigo Advertiser
Budget
Updated

Bendigo Art Gallery gets $2m in state budget, $19m to come

GR
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabriel Rule, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:15pm, first published 8:00pm
The Bendigo Art Gallery's planned renovations was only give $2 million in the state budget. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo Art Gallery's multi-million dollar renovation won't happen before the Commonwealth Games to make sure it's "fully functional and not a building site" during the 2026 event.

GR

Gabriel Rule

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Local News

