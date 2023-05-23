Kristi Harrower will take the next step in her coaching development as part of the Opals staff for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
One of the greatest point guards Australian basketball has produced, Harrower returns to the Opals as an assistant coach to Shannon Seebohm for the Asia Cup, which will be hosted in Australia for the first time between June 26 and July 2 in Sydney.
Harrower represented the Opals at four Olympics, earning three silver medals and one bronze medal.
She was also part of the Opals team that won the world championship gold medal in 2006.
In 2017 she was inducted to the Basketball Australia Hall of Fame.
Harrower has had coaching stints with Diamond Valley and the Melbourne Tigers and is currently an assistant coach at WNBL club the Melbourne Boomers.
Bendigo Spirit star Anneli Maley and Bendigo Braves guard Amy Atwell were named in the Opals' training squad of 19 players for the Asia Cup.
The squad will be cut to 12 players for the event.
Maley, who is representing Australia in next week's 3x3 World Cup, was a member of the Opals' bronze medal-winning team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup.
The sweet-shooting Atwell is one of six rookies who could make their Opals debut at the Asia Cup.
The clash of timings with the WNBA calendar means a number of experienced Opals were unavailable for selection in the extended squad, including Cayla George (Las Vegas Aces), Jade Melbourne (Seattle Storm), Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm), Bec Allen (Connecticut Sun), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Kristy Wallace (Indiana Fever) and Alanna Smith (Chicago Sky), while Steph Talbot (LA Sparks) is recovering from an ACL injury.
Seebohm takes over the reins from Opals' head coach Sandy Brondello, who has coaching commitments with the New York Liberty.
Opals squad for Asia Cup: Amy Atwell, Chloe Bibby, Isobel Borlase, Alex Bunton, Keely Froling, Darcee Garbin, Shyla Heal, Chantel Horvat, Alice Kunek, Tess Madgen, Anneli Maley, Tiana Mangakahia, Lauren Nicholson, Nyadiew Puoch, Stephanie Reid, Maddison Rocci, Lauren Scherf, Shaneice Swain, Marianna Tolo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.