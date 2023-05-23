Bendigo Advertiser
Kristi Harrower to return to international basketball scene

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Bendigo basketball great Kristi Harrower talks to Spirit guard Tessa Lavey. Picture by Darren Howe
Kristi Harrower will take the next step in her coaching development as part of the Opals staff for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

