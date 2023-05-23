Swimmers to make a splash in Bendigo Hawks Aquatic winter series

The Victorian swimming spotlight will be on Bendigo this Saturday when the state short course season gets underway.
Round one of the Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's annual winter series will be held at Gurri Wanyara Wellbeing Centre with more than 500 swimmers expected to participate in the carnival.
In 2023 the Hawks' winter series is celebrating 25 years and a constant presence behind the scenes has been Greg Smith.
Smith is the long-standing competitions officer of the Bendigo Hawks, and former president of the Eaglehawk Swimming Club.
In 2011, Eaglehawk Swimming Club amalgamated with the Bendigo Swimming Club to establish Bendigo Hawks Aquatic.
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb paid homage to Smith's contribution to swimming across central Victoria.
"Greg's energy to see more children participate in competitive swimming is a contributing factor to the longevity of the Winter Series," Webb said.
"Without volunteers such as Greg, community sporting events like this just don't survive."
The Bendigo Hawks Aquatic Winter Series is held over three rounds with round two on June 25 and the final round on August 27.
