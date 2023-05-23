Falcons upstaged Strath Dodgers in the Bendigo Baseball Association's division one match of the round.
Falcons had 12 hits to five and scored in four of the five inning on the way to a convincing 10-1 win.
The Muns brothers - Brad and Darryl - were outstanding on the mound for Falcons as they shut down Dodgers' hitters.
Jonathan Vanderhagen and Bailey Waterman had three hits each for Falcons.
Rod Baulch was clearly best for Dodgers, with two hits and an honest effort on the mound.
In the other division one clash, Bendigo East 1 thrashed clubmates Bendigo East 2 24-4.
In division two, Falcons edged out Malmsbury 6-2.
Falcons' tight defence, particularly Jason Strahan at third base, was the difference in the game.
Falcons' Dylan Stanyer and Malmsbury's Christian Wright both pitched well for their teams.
Jamie Kinkade was the best with the bat, producing three of his team's five safe hits.
Just one run separated Dodgers Devils and Scots in a low-scoring contest.
Scots jumped out to a 4-1 lead through four innings and then held off the fast-finishing Devils.
The Devils scored twice to close the gap to one run.
Scots made two excellent plays at home plate to deny the Devils the match levelling run.
The standout for the Devils was Anthony Haby, who took two brilliant outfield catches.
In division three, Dodgers Hornets outplayed Falcons 10-2.
Gary Ahdore pitched for the Hornets and only surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings and he struck out nine batters.
The Hornets had 15 hits for the game, with Fynn Murphy going two-for-three at the plate and he stole two bases.
In other division three results, Dodgers Devils defeated Malmsbury 12-2, Falcons White outlasted Scots 18-16 in a thriller and Bendigo East proved too good for Dodgers Tigers 31-8.
In under-16s, Falcons defeated Bendigo East 15-4 on the back of some fine pitching from Deon Strahan.
Dodgers Tigers defeated Dodgers Devils 12-6 in the other under-16 game.
In under-14s, Dodgers Tigers proved too good for Dodgers Devils 12-7.
Falcons and Dodgers played out a 6-5 thriller in the under-12s.
Pitcher Oliver Hanna was superb for Falcons, while Will Penno was best for Dodgers with one safe hit and three strike outs as pitcher.
In the other under-12 game, Bendigo East Bulls defeated Bendigo East Bears 8-2.
