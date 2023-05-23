Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Bats put in the hard yards ahead of home XCR round

By Nathan Dole
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Bats team members Tully Lang, Andy Buchanan and Harrison Boyd in training at Big Hill ahead of this weekend's cross-country action at Ravenswood. Picture by A.J. Taylor
Bendigo Bats team members Tully Lang, Andy Buchanan and Harrison Boyd in training at Big Hill ahead of this weekend's cross-country action at Ravenswood. Picture by A.J. Taylor

BIG Hill's steep climbs have been crucial for some of Athletics Bendigo Region's athletes in the run-up to Saturday's On-backed XCR series round at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.