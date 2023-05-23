BIG Hill's steep climbs have been crucial for some of Athletics Bendigo Region's athletes in the run-up to Saturday's On-backed XCR series round at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood.
Among those who have trained at Big Hill are Bendigo team-mates Andy Buchanan, Bryan Keely, and talented youngsters Harrison Boyd, Tully Lang and Tullie Rowe.
Bendigo will be well-represented across many divisions in the 8km, 4km or 3km showdowns at St Anne's on Saturday.
After being sidelined for the opening two rounds of the On XCR season because of commitments to the Hamburg Marathon, Buchanan is back to race on a course where he was number one last year.
There are many training venues across Bendigo that Buchanan has used in the lead-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon, and this year's world XC championships run at Bathurst.
"Training at Big Hill is a unique experience," Buchanan said.
The incredibly rocky terrain means it's not about speed on the climbs, but more on building leg strength and endurance.
For Bendigo's team, known as the Bats, the heat will be on to close or increase the gap on their rivals in the third round.
Bendigo is reigning men's premier division champion, but heads to St Anne's Winery at the foot of Big Hill in equal third place.
The Bats and Box Hill are locked on 15 points in a title race led by Glenhuntly, 22; and Western Athletics, 18.
"It's been a great start to the season by Glenhuntly," Buchanan said.
Among the key inclusions for Bendigo this round is Paddy Stow.
From Albury, Stow marked his racing debut for Bendigo in the XCR series opener at the teams relays in Jells Park at Wheelers Hill.
"Paddy had done a fair amount of training with Brady Threlfall and Archie Reid when on study placement in Echuca, and did a fair amount of training with some of the Bats squad at Falls Creek last summer."
A year ago the Bendigo team of Buchanan, Nathan Stoate, Threlfall, Matt Buckell, Keely, and Glenn McMillan won the men's premier division at St Anne's from Box Hill and St Stephens.
Results are based on the six-best times for each team in the 8km duel.
Bendigo reigned supreme in division four women, under-20 women, and under-18 men at Ravenswood a year ago.
"It's been a great start by our division three women's team who have won the opening two rounds this season," Buchanan said.
"In a few years we could be watching younger athletes such as Tullie Rowe, Taryn Furletti, Chelsea Tickell, Tully Lang and Phoebe Lonsdale challenging to be number one in women's premier division."
First race on Saturday at St Anne's Winery starts at 12.20pm.
The men's open and masters event starts at 1.40pm and will be followed by women's open and masters at 2.20pm.
