UPDATE 11.30am
Heavy haulage workers have now freed a B-double truck which became wedged under a bridge near the Calder Highway exit at Harcourt shortly before 7am this morning.
Acting Sergeant Danny Wollert from Castlemaine Police said it was the cargo of containers that had failed to clear the bridge's underside, and had pulled the vehicle off its right hand side wheels.
"The cabin's made it underneath the bridge," he said.
"The two shipping containers have become caught in the middle section and they've gone on a 45 degree angle with the right side wheels in the air."
The B-double was put back on all four wheels before it was extracted.
While the bridge had been hit before, it couldn't be likened to the accident-prone Montague Street bridge in South Melbourne, which is only 3m high, Mr Wollert said.
"It's 4.1m, so it's a pretty good height, and most vehicles expect to clear it but shipping containers can be a bit higher."
VLine engineers had attended the scene and assessed the bridge for damage while VicRoads had put detours in place, Mr Wollert said.
Buses were still replacing trains between Bendigo and Castlemaine at 11.30am, with V/Line unsure when a detailed inspection of the track could be done and the line given the all clear.
Changes to the timetable were likely to continue for some time and passengers were advised to check the V/Line website, app, social media or to speak with a staff member to confirm service times, V/Line said.
"We thank passengers for their patience while we work to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following a bridge strike at Harcourt this morning," a spokesperson said.
"Safety is our number one priority and trains will resume running once a detailed inspection is completed and it is certified safe for train services to resume running through the section."
EARLIER
Buses are replacing trains between Bendigo and Castlemaine on the Bendigo line this morning after a truck became wedged under a rail bridge at Harcourt.
Two CFA units responded to a call about the incident, on Victoria Road, at around 6:47am and discovered a B-double struck under the bridge.
No injuries were reported and the CFA said there didn't appear to be any damage to the structure.
Victoria Police were called to the scene, V/Line was notified, and trains were stopped.
The CFA deemed the incident safe at safe at 7:37am but the truck remains under the bridge.
Harcourt BP service station worker Matilda Payne said a lot of customers had been talking about the incident.
The truck was still under the bridge and "going to be there for a while" one of them said.
