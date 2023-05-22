Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

CVFLW too good for rivals at inter-league carnival

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CVFLW inter-league players were all smiles after Sunday's grand final victory over North East. Picture by SAA Imaging
The CVFLW inter-league players were all smiles after Sunday's grand final victory over North East. Picture by SAA Imaging

The CVFLW was victorious at Sunday's inter-league carnival in Mooroopna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.