The CVFLW was victorious at Sunday's inter-league carnival in Mooroopna.
The CVFLW was undefeated in a round robin format against North East and Northern Country and then held off North East in a stirring grand final.
"The girls did a fantastic job,'' CVFLW coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was a tricky format, but at the same time a great format to play against two other leagues.
"It was a skillful and hard-fought day."
The CVFLW opened the day with a 1.8 (14) to 1.1 (7) win over North East.
The second clash against Northern Country was lopsided, with CVFLW winning 15.6 (96) to no score.
That set up a grand final clash with North East and CVFLW's defence held form to win 2.5 (17) to 1.2 (8).
"Both of the games against North East were tight contests,'' Ladson said.
"Both defences were quite strong and both teams had strong midfields.
"Even though it was low-scoring they were high-quality games. The defences of both teams played some really good footy."
The umpires voted on the best on ground award for the grand final and CVFLW ball magnet Aisling Tupper was rewarded for her brilliant performance.
"She was outstanding in all matches,'' Ladson said of Tupper.
"She played in the midfield and we tried to rest her forward, but she just hunts the footy so well.
"Keely Hare from Golden Square was outstanding all day for us as well.
"From a leadership point of view and consistency, our co-captains Shae Murphy and Liz Watkins and Jess Kennedy were terrific.
"The Hazlett girls (Carlee and Katelyn) from Woorinen played pivotal roles for us down back."
Ladson said the inter-league carnival was another step forward for women's football in regional areas.
"It's great seeing all the good players from each club come together to showcase their skills,'' he said.
"The environment of women's footy is growing, but talking to the other coaches all regions are still struggling numbers wise, which is a bit concerning.
"It was still a great spectacle and I'm sure our girls will take a lot from it."
CVFLW action resumes next weekend.
The highlight of round five is the clash between Golden Square and Castlemaine at Wade Street on Friday night.
Castlemaine sits on top of the CVFLW ladder through four rounds, while Golden Square is second.
On Sunday, the Bendigo Thunder host North Bendigo at Weeroona Oval, while Eaglehawk makes the trip north to tackle Woorinen.
