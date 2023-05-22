Combatting the housing crisis and protection of the environment are some of the key challenges which will be tackled in the Greater Bendigo City council's latest budget.
Sustainable and livable housing developments in Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk and Bendigo alongside environmental projects including increased levee works and the creation of walking and cycling trails have been included in the newly adopted 2023/24 budget.
Despite the "perfect storm" facing the city involving rapidly rising inflation, increased cost of labor and construction and issues regarding unemployment, city mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was "proud" to have passed the budget.
MORE NEWS:
"I am proud to present this budget to the community," she said.
"The current economic climate has made it a challenge to find the right balance."
The council's new financial plan was passed unanimously at Monday's council meeting.
Cr Metcalf said Bendigo's multi-million dollar capital works program was another highlight of the budget which would help keep the city vibrant in the years to come.
She said the planning around the protection of the environment and housing was not only to help the current residents of the city but for those who call the city home in the future.
Eppalock councillor Margaret O'Rourke spoke in support of the budget at the meeting and said the constraints around the finances were reminiscent of the post covid-19 budget in 2021.
Cr O'Rourke said although there would be issues in the future surrounding the budget, there would still be a great amount of money returned to the city.
"So much of that budget is going back into our communities," she said.
"There will be things people will probably not be happy about."
Cr O'Rourke said if anyone was struggling with their financial situation to reach out to council to look into the hardship program.
Other major projects which have money set aside for them in the 2023/24 budget include the completing of the shared Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct and over $20 million for major road works throughout the region.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.