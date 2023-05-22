Budget storm clouds gather as city holds out for funding wins

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo hopes today's state budget will bring some good news for big projects even amid speculation the government might be about to rein in debt levels.
Treasurer Tim Pallas is confronting skyrocketing debt as he prepares to hand down his ninth Victorian budget at 1pm.
It was not yet clear on Monday whether the government would commit extra funding to a council wish list that included tourism upgrades, the economy and community assets.
Any new state government commitments could depend on how the government responds to economic headwinds battering its finances.
The council is also hoping for more details about Commonwealth Games projects and funding, though it expects more details on builds to become clearer over the rest of the year and into 2024.
More details could also emerge on a host of projects the government has already committed to.
Its major 2022 election promises included funds for a Bendigo Art Gallery renovation and Huntly Primary School upgrades.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.