Persistence paid off for Bendigo trainer Rod Symons at Seymour on Sunday.
Symons' talented sprinter Penultimate One returned to the winners' list with an emphatic victory in a Benchmark 0-58 Handicap over 1100m.
The three-year-old won on debut as a two-year-old at Bendigo in June last year and went 11 starts without a victory before Sunday's impressive run.
"When you win a two-year-old race there's not many options around, so you have to go to Melbourne and he probably wasn't up to that class,'' Symons said of Penultimate One.
"He ran some nice fourths and fifths, but he was finding it hard to win.
"Then he raced at Pakenham in a tough field where the winner (Red Card) turned out to be a stakes winner. It was a really hot day and hard track and he ran poorly. It cooked him a bit."
Penultimate One's two runs down in class this campaign have been encouraging.
He ran second at Warracknabeal first-up and then put paid to his opposition in fine style on Sunday.
"He had some trouble with his breathing (last campaign), so a tongue tie has helped settle him down,'' Symons said.
"He's also had blinkers on both runs and the drop back in class has helped. 58 grade is a fair drop to what he was running against in town.
"It was a good win and, hopefully, there's more wins in store for him."
Next start for Penultimate One will be at June's three-day Swan Hill Cup carnival - a place where Symons has enjoyed considerable success over his long career.
"There's a 1200m race for him on the Sunday of the carnival, a 0-64 for three-year-olds that has some VOBIS money attached to it as well,'' Symons said.
"They give away jackets when you win a race at the Swan Hill carnival and I've got quite a few. Hopefully, I can add another one."
In the meantime, Symons will turn his attention to this Saturday's Sandown meeting where he will saddle up promising miler Makusha.
The three-year-old ran an unlucky eighth beaten five lengths at Flemington last start and will strip fitter for this week's assignment.
"He was held up... and his form is better than the odds he was that day ($81),'' Symons said of Makusha.
"He'll run in the same class this Saturday and we expect him to run a good race."
