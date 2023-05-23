A 35-year-old former Diggers Rest man is set to be sentenced for a methylamphetamine-fueled burglary near Kyneton last year.
Ryan Mitchell Gwynne, currently in the Marngoneet Correctional Facility at Lara, has pleaded guilty to four charges - burglary, rolled up charges of theft and theft of a firearm and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.
He is also charged with committing an indictable offence while on bail to which he also pleaded guilty.
The case has been adjourned for a further plea and sentencing at a date to be confirmed.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo heard Gwynne entered a rural property near Kyneton on February 27, 2022, with intention to steal.
Gwynne stole two Rockwell cordless impact drills including a battery and charger, a Husqvarna chainsaw and a tandem trailer - resulting in a rolled-up charge of theft, the court heard.
He also stole six firearms from the property - for which he is charged with firearm theft and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.
Only one of the firearms has been recovered.
The trailer was found abandoned and the Husqvarna chainsaw was recovered at Gwynne's Diggers Rest address, the court heard.
Gwynne has been in custody since April 8, 2022, on other matters.
Prosecutor David Cordy said it was the prosecution's case that Gwynne went to the address to steal firearms, which he called a "prevalent offence in rural areas".
Mr Cordy said that stolen firearms often "fall into criminal hands".
"It's not like stealing a power drill. Any resale of stolen firearms has to be resold as an illegal sale," he told the court.
Appearing for Gwynne, barrister Philip Dunn KC said the defence very strongly denied that the accused went to the property to steal guns.
Mr Dunn instead characterised the offending as an "opportunistic theft" by a drug-affected man but conceded the theft of firearms was "an inherently serious offence".
The court heard Gwynne had cut his finger during the burglary and his blood was found at the scene as a result.
Mr Dunn said this showed a "simplistic" approach to the crime, in line with Gwynne's previous "opportunistic" offending.
He said this included when Gwynne previously committed a theft from a vehicle while affected by drugs, after which he ended up asleep in the vehicle where the victim found him.
Gwynne had made full admissions of his crimes in Kyneton with an exception of initially lying about a co-accused out of "misplaced loyalty", Mr Dunn said.
He told the court Gwynne had tried to assist police in recovering the firearms, although this was disputed by the prosecution.
The court heard Gwynne had done "every course and self-help (session) he possibly could" while in prison, that he was now drug-free and considered a "trusted prisoner" with a supportive and "very normal" family.
Judge Stewart Bayles said Gwynne's former appearances before the courts had resulted in four terms in prison. He acknowledged that he had also been a "model prisoner" during his time in prison in 2019.
The maximum penalties for burglary, theft and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm are 10 years imprisonment each, while the maximum penalty for firearm theft is 15 years in jail.
The maximum jail time for committing an indictable offence while on bail is three months.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
