Little progress two years on from Wellsford Forest park pledge

By Jenny Denton
May 22 2023 - 7:00pm
John Bardsley, Glenda Verrender, Wendy Radford and Stuart Fraser in Wellsford Forest, which they have been working for three decades to protect. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Local and state environment groups are demanding a timeline for the creation of the 7000-hectare Wellsford Forest Regional Park, which the state government committed to establishing two years ago.

Local News

