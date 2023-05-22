Local and state environment groups are demanding a timeline for the creation of the 7000-hectare Wellsford Forest Regional Park, which the state government committed to establishing two years ago.
A letter from five local groups sent to the Bendigo Advertiser says locals are confused about the status of "this biodiverse forest on Bendigo's doorstep", which has in theory been afforded regional park protection.
The conservationists are worried that unchecked and illegal firewood collection is taking a toll on native species' habitat and the area is also still open to mining.
In addition, while the government undertook to immediately end commercial timber harvesting there back in 2021, Wellsford Forest logging coupes are still listed on VicForests' Timber Utilisation Plan.
"At present, the government stance makes the health of this gem of a forest precarious, to say the least," the groups' letter states.
If the Wellsford wasn't to be given regional park status until 2029, as had been suggested, its resident goannas, endangered brush-tailed phascogales, echidnas, sugar gliders, and swift parrots would "suffer another six years of habitat destruction," the groups said.
According to the government, the surveying needed to get the new park area under way started 14 months ago.
"We're undertaking detailed surveying and mapping of park boundaries to deliver on our investment to expand the Bendigo Regional Park by including over 7000 hectares in Wellsford," a Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action spokesperson told the Advertiser.
"We committed $4 million to support this technical work, which Surveyor-General Victoria commenced in March 2022."
However, the head of non-government organisation the Victoria National Parks Association said nothing much had been heard about the initiative in more than a year and the government needed to "just get on with it".
"We're concerned about the values of the park being undermined while we wait for it to be created," Matt Ruchel said.
He said a cost-benefit analysis showed that every dollar spent on the regional park would return $4.80 in visitation, employment and health costs avoided.
"What we need from the government is a clear timeline of when the implementation is going to happen," he said. "And it should be sooner rather than later."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While one-third of the Wellsford - a dry box ironbark forest north-east of Bendigo - was made regional park in 2001, the other two-thirds was the subject of a study by the Victorian Environmental Assessment Council (VEAC) initiated in 2017.
On June 22, 2021 the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) - as it was then known - issued a long-awaited decision about the status of the Wellsford and two other large parcels of land in Victoria's central west.
Following VEAC's investigation and consultation process, DELWP agreed to most of its recommendations - including for the creation of new Wombat-Lerderderg, Mount Buangor and Pyrenees national parks.
However, the government did not accept the recommendation to carve out 3000 hectares from the north-west of Wellsford as national park.
Instead, the whole of the remaining Wellsford Forest area would be added to the existing Bendigo Regional Park.
The creation of new national park had been strongly opposed by the country-based Bush Users Group United, among others, who argued it would "lock up" the land from recreational use.
The regional park status the government decided on also left the door open for mining.
DELWP said its decision would "support a broader range of recreational activities, provide another area for domestic firewood collection (from designated sites) until June 2029, and provide greater flexibility for the North Central Victorian Goldfields Ground Release".
The change from state forest to regional park means an end to recreational hunting and commercial timber harvesting in the area.
Dog walking, prospecting and car rallies will all still be allowed.
While the decision denying national park protection was a bitter disappointment to them, groups like the Bendigo and District Environment Council now want to see the compromise outcome enacted.
"We've been working probably about 30 years to get the Wellsford into some sort of protection," said Wendy Radford, from BDEC.
"We want a timeline. They're doing nothing at the moment."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.