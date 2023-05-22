Bendigo Advertiser
Maley, Wilson chase 3x3 World Cup gold medal

Updated May 22 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Bendigo Spirit players Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson. Pictures by Darren Howe
Bendigo Spirit duo Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson will represent Australia at next week's FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna.

