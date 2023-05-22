Bendigo Spirit duo Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson will represent Australia at next week's FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna.
The tournament runs from May 30-June 4 with the Aussie squad, which is known as the Gangarrus, drawn to play Japan, Poland and Germany in its pool matches.
Maley heads to Vienna after being waived by WNBA team the Chicago Sky last week.
"I can't wait to be with my 3x3 family at the World Cup,'' she said.
"Sometimes, as one door closes, another one opens and for me, to be able to represent my country with the Gangurrus means more than anything I can put into words."
Maley and Wilson earned their spots in the squad after impressing in the women's qualifying event earlier this year.
Both players are contracted for the Bendigo Spirit for the next WNBL season.
Damon Lowery will coach the Australian women's squad.
"Anytime we get the opportunity to represent Australia, we're fired up. I couldn't be happier with the way the team have been playing, with spirit, enthusiasm, and tremendous unselfishness," Lowery said.
"It's going to be incredibly difficult over there and that's just how we like it, we look forward to battling it out with the best in the world."
Australia's schedule: May 31 - Australia v Japan and Australia v Poland. June 2 - Australia v Egypt, Australia v Germany.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.