Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

UNDER-16 GIRLS
Sandhurst 4.4 7.6 9.14 14.19 (103)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane 7, L.Nihill 4, B.Mcmanus 1, T.Daly 1, G.Garlick 1. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane, G.Garlick, C.Kelly, E.Grieve, R.Treble, L.Nihill. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
UNDER-16 BOYS
Huntly 4.8 9.15 11.19 14.25 (109)
MGYCW 2 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.7 (13)
GOALS - Huntly: B.Miller 4, M.Archer 3, C.Cowan 2, T.Biggs 1, T.Jelbart 1, M.Lawrence 1, M.Ashton 1, W.Norman 1. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: S.Neervoort 1
BEST - Huntly: B.Miller, M.Lawrence, M.Ashton, N.Pellegrino, M.Archer, T.Snowdon. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: D.Wharton, J.Douglas, K.Shay, O.Bowman, T.Brook, N.Hadden
South Bendigo 1 3.1 6.2 8.4 11.6 (72)
MGYCW 1 1.5 1.5 1.7 1.9 (15)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: J.Bell 6, L.Bice 2, M.Coad 1, J.Irwin 1, K.Hutchinson 1. MGYCW U16 Boys 1: W.Thomson 1
BEST - South Bendigo 1: T.Hardingham, L.Feuerherdt, N.Masullo, J.Irwin, M.Clark, J.Bell. MGYCW U16 Boys 1: X.Emmerson, B.Hines, O.PATTON, J.O'Shea, Z.Whalen, D.Brown
Sandhurst Res 2.2 4.2 6.4 8.5 (53)
Rochester 1.3 2.6 5.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Res: H.Carter 2, C.Reid 2, L.Fazzalori 1, H.Byrne 1, E.Harrop 1, O.Taylor 1. Rochester: J.Otto 2, M.Harrington 1, L.Joyce 1, O.Williams 1, O.Tarrant 1, K.Pearse 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Res: H.Byrne, A.Weeks, H.Carter, T.Smith, C.Mackenzie, C.Bombardieri. Rochester: O.Tarrant, C.HARBOUR, J.Rasmussen, H.Keating, O.Williams, S.Seabrook
Sandhurst Snrs 3.2 7.5 8.9 11.10 (76)
Golden Square Snrs 1.1 2.1 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: O.Cail 3, M.Guthrie 3, S.Rossi 2, J.Howard 1, E.Austin 1, J.Harvey 1. Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: X.Grant 1, J.Kelly 1, L.Ritchie 1, A.Eaton 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: C.Duke, T.Davie, L.Borchard, M.Guthrie, L.McNamara, J.Harvey. Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: X.Grant, D.Webb, J.Lowery, B.Ritchie, J.Kelly, X.Cain
White Hills Black 3.5 9.9 11.17 15.21 (111)
Golden Square Res 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills U16 Boys Black: J.Ratcliffe 3, L.Cummings 3, P.Kabalan 2, T.Caine 1, M.Holm 1, L.Taylor 1, C.Tobin 1, T.Schultz 1, J.Langtree 1. Golden Square U16 Boys Res: N/A
BEST - White Hills U16 Boys Black: J.Ratcliffe, J.Ketterer, B.Schelfhout, H.Middleton, L.Cummings, P.Kabalan. Golden Square U16 Boys Res: J.Hutton, C.Seboa, S.Riseley, E.Fletcher, J.McLean, A.Costello
Eaglehawk 5.4 7.7 9.16 12.18 (90)
Castlemaine 1.0 2.0 3.0 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: M.Pettersen 4, D.Marsh 2, J.Tewhata 1, K.MacDonald 1, L.Wilson 1, O.Feldbauer 1, L.Barker 1, M.Miller 1. Castlemaine: S.Sieber-Hogg 1, C.Holman 1, M.McKnight 1, B.Barker 1, B.Cue 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: D.Vallance, M.Pettersen, F.Holden, C.Naughton, L.Moss, O.Feldbauer. Castlemaine: G.O'Sullivan, P.Leathem, M.McKnight, A.Welch, C.Holman, B.Barker
LBU Cats 5.2 9.6 11.11 13.14 (92)
White Hills U Red 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 (2)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 8, C.Mundie 2, C.Keele 1, N.Mitchell 1, W.Hann 1. White Hills U16 Boys Red: N/A
BEST - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall, M.Munro, W.Hann, C.Mundie, N.Mitchell, H.Lees. White Hills U16 Boys Red: B.Sleeth, D.Hammer, H.Kristiansen, J.Crossman, N.Wilson, J.Holborn
Strathfieldsaye Res 5.6 8.10 10.18 15.20 (110)
Marong 1.1 2.1 3.1 5.3 (33)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.Oldham 2, H.Bennett 2, K.Villani 2, J.Buchanan 1, B.Schintler 1, H.Jackson 1, J.Balic 1. Marong: C.Dudderidge 1, J.Miller 1, J.bradley 1, H.Arnett 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.Connor, J.Oldham, B.Schintler, A.Hibbs, M.Elkington, undefined.null. Marong: J.bradley, L.Lonsdale, T.Wakefield, B.Smyth, B.Bissett, D.Radford
Maryborough 5.8 9.13 13.14 13.23 (101)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Maryborough: A.Chadwick 7, J.Skinner 3, L.Howell 1, Z.Cicchini 1, N.Fraser 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Maryborough: A.Chadwick, C.Wright, N.Fraser, C.Wood, J.Trickey, J.Skinner. Kangaroo Flat: J.Burns, T.Gloury, C.Smith, J.Clarke, T.Blythman, T.Farmer
UNDER-14 GIRLS
White Hills 3.4 4.6 8.9 9.10 (64)
Sandhurst 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 4, M.Clark 3, S.Clarke 1, L.O'Brien 1. Sandhurst: L.Brown 2
BEST - White Hills: M.Clark, S.O'Connell, L.Rochester, S.Healy, R.Wirken, S.Clarke. Sandhurst: G.Clark, A.Campbell, K.Spiteri, L.Brown, R.Connors, C.Comer
Strathfieldsaye 3.1 5.6 6.12 7.13 (55)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: A.Scott 3, K.Molloy 2, J.Cunningham 1, J.O'Bree 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Scott, R.Jackson-Leahy, C.Fitzgerald, J.Cunningham, A.Morrissey. Golden Square: O.Reid, A.Carr, S.Hickman, E.Brown, L.Walsh
Eaglehawk 0.0 1.4 1.5 1.9 (15)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: T.Bullock 1. Marong: N/A
BEST - Eaglehawk: M.Lawry, L.Ring, T.Bown, T.Bullock, T.Thorpe, S.Lees. Marong: F.Stevens, K.Priest, J.Thomas, A.Ralton, P.England, O.Rogers
UNDER-14 MIXED
Strathfieldsaye Snrs 3.10 13.14 17.20 27.25 (187)
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 1.0 4.1 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: L.Sharam 4, S.Whitford 4, A.Hand 3, K.Hodgskiss 3, K.McInerney 2, M.Geary 2, S.O'Bree 2, M.Grieve 1, W.Mayes 1, T.Gardiner 1, S.Cook 1, N.Fitzpatrick 1, N.Browell 1, M.Mudoti 1. Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole 2, C.Woolley 1, C.Brimblecombe 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: J.Mathews, L.Sharam, M.Mudoti, K.Hodgskiss, M.Grieve, S.Whitford. Kangaroo Flat: C.Brimblecombe, J.Caruana, J.Goudge, S.Ahearn, I.Cole, S.Sharpe
South Bendigo 2 2.0 6.3 10.4 11.9 (75)
Strathfieldsaye Res 2 1.3 2.4 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: T.Coombs 2, M.McCann 2, Z.Mitchell 2, T.McMurray 1, N.Poole 1, F.Guzzo 1, L.Bennett 1, J.Stone 1. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: L.O'Brien 2, C.Bowie 1
BEST - South Bendigo 2: W.Martin, H.McIntosh, T.McMurray, C.Sullivan, T.Henderson, H.Fizallen. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: C.Elliott, J.Norris, H.Thorson, J.Dyer, B.Gamble, Z.Hope
Marong 2.1 7.2 8.4 11.10 (76)
Castlemaine 0.4 4.6 6.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Marong: L.Bennett 2, C.Dudderidge 2, O.Steen 2, J.Marwood 1, M.O'Donnell 1, M.Dempster 1, W.Hope 1, H.Allison 1. Castlemaine: L.Bruce 2, J.Noulton 1, M.Matheson 1, L.Murray 1, M.Kay 1, Z.Thompson 1
BEST - Marong: L.Bennett, C.Dudderidge, B.Wells, O.Steen, J.Mannix, H.Wilson. Castlemaine: Z.Thompson, M.Matheson, H.Kneebone, L.Bruce, D.Staples, M.Morgan
Eaglehawk 5.3 8.6 9.11 9.15 (69)
MGYCW 1 1.0 2.3 3.4 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: X.Stone 3, J.Frankel 2, Z.Farrow 2, T.Fox 1, A.Gill 1. MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: R.Davey 2, J.Moresi 1, C.Attard 1, W.Hargreaves 1, R.Verdon 1, J.Wittingslow 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: Z.Shelton, H.Miller, L.Wilson, J.Frankel, Z.Farrow, C.Hinton. MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: J.Wittingslow, D.Warren, R.GrinhamReid, J.Moresi, C.Attard, K.Maxted
Strathfieldsaye Res 1 6.8 12.12 17.19 22.22 (154)
Maryborough 1.0 1.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: D.Tyler 4, K.McInerney 4, O.Long 3, N.Oldham 3, N.Loorham 1, F.Worthington 1, B.Geary 1, S.Cook 1, V.Bortolotto 1, A.Hughes 1, L.van Dillen 1, E.Fennell 1. Maryborough: O.Cassidy 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: A.Hughes, N.Loorham, D.Tyler, S.Cook, O.Long. Maryborough: D.Bridges, C.Larkin, O.Cassidy, K.Jardine, D.Hoban, A.Davis
Sandhurst Snrs 2.4 6.6 10.10 12.14 (86)
Huntly Gold 1.1 1.2 1.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: M.Connick 2, W.Petersen 2, N.Harvey 1, R.Travaglia 1, L.Cameron 1, O.Suckling 1, Z.MacDonald 1, C.Richardson 1, M.Nihill 1, H.O'Callaghan 1. Huntly U14 Gold: L.Cain 1, H.Archer 1, Z.Jensen 1
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: M.Nihill, N.Harvey, R.Travaglia, M.Connick, G.O'Shea, Z.MacDonald. Huntly U14 Gold: D.Swinnerton, L.Wheelhouse, C.Wright, H.Archer, C.Pellegrino, O.Davies
Golden Square Res 1.2 3.2 3.4 5.6 (36)
MGYCW 2 0.4 0.4 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Res: S.Snell 1, T.Morgan 1, A.Brown 1, C.McKay 1, C.Scoble 1. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: J.Baxter 1, Z.Nicholls 1, O.Emmerson 1
BEST - Golden Square U14 Res: C.McKay, S.Snell, N.Stewart, W.Stedman, D.Martin, A.Brown. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: O.Balic, Z.Brown, T.Attard, X.Tingley, R.Demeo, A.Woolley
Kangaroo Flat 2 7.7 10.8 19.14 25.18 (168)
North Bendigo 1.0 3.3 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: J.Thatcher 5, C.Pearce 4, A.Clayton 4, T.Penrose 3, M.Pitson 2, H.Nelson 1, S.Sharpe 1, D.McWilliams 1, O.Bird 1, R.Giudice 1, C.Lower 1, J.Jenkins 1. North Bendigo: J.McCarthy 2, R.Cain 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: T.Knight, C.Pearce, A.Clayton, T.Penrose, M.Pitson, R.Giudice. North Bendigo: A.Hibbs, O.MathersJones, L.Fitt, E.Turner, R.Cain, J.McCarthy
Rochester 7.2 10.4 14.8 15.10 (100)
White Hills 0.0 1.2 1.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Rochester: C.James 2, M.Boyack 2, B.edwards 1, L.Hayes 1, J.Tarrant 1, D.Carmichael 1, B.Hewes 1. White Hills: B.Jorgensen 2, A.Paterson 1
BEST - Rochester: R.Mountjoy, C.James, C.Watson, T.Jones, Z.Morgan, L.Hayes. White Hills: A.Sawyer, B.Jorgensen, J.Newton, L.Villiers, D.Kelly, S.Guy
Sandhurst Res 1.6 1.8 3.12 4.14 (38)
Huntly Brown 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Res: T.Frawley 2, O.Lorrain 1, S.Rogers 1. Huntly U14 Brown: A.Callanan 1
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Res: L.Boxshall, M.Nally, D.Strachan, T.Byrne, W.Jeffrey, R.Comer. Huntly U14 Brown: R.Fahy, R.Pitson, J.Lauder, M.Climas, M.Challis, J.Challis
Golden Square Snrs 2.1 3.2 8.5 9.7 (61)
South Bendigo 1 1.5 1.8 1.11 2.14 (26)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Snrs: M.Skinner 3, J.Rosa 3, C.Shevlin 1, H.Hayes 1, C.Macumber 1. South Bendigo 1: X.Moore 1, W.de Vries 1
BEST - Golden Square U14 Snrs: J.Rosa, V.Hickman, M.Skinner, B.Buhagiar, J.Atherton, O.Dunne. South Bendigo 1: H.Pratt-Baird, H.Warne, R.Newman, Z.Ralphs, undefined.null, A.Rooke
UNDER-12 GIRLS
Golden Square 4.3 7.6 10.8 14.12 (96)
Mt Pleasant 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Golden Square: M.Smith 3, S.Wellington 2, R.Carter 1, R.Meharry 1, W.Dellar 1, C.Twitt 1, A.Smith 1. Mt Pleasant: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: undefined.null, M.Smith, A.Smith, W.Dellar, R.Meharry, V.Liddell. Mt Pleasant: S.Ticehurst, E.McMahon, B.Watson, R.Comer, E.Slingo, T.Leask
White Hills 1.0 1.1 4.2 6.6 (42)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - White Hills: A.Savage 1, E.Rostron 1, C.Tellefson 1, A.Morley 1, S.Alford 1. Eaglehawk: M.Thatcher 1, M.Pollock 1
BEST - White Hills: A.Savage, S.Alford, L.McGrath, S.Pearce, A.Morley, C.Tellefson. Eaglehawk: A.Bell, I.Bell, S.Fitzallen, R.Goggin, A.Lange
St Therese's 3.1 3.3 4.5 6.7 (43)
St Francis 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - St Therese's: E.Gretgrix 3, I.Kramer 1, L.Bales 1, L.Burn 1. St Francis: N/A
BEST - St Therese's: G.Bray, M.Bannan, I.Kramer, Z.Barry, P.Comer, M.Dalton. St Francis: N/A
UNDER-12 GRADING
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 2.1 2.1 4.2 (26)
Huntly U12 Brown 1.2 1.3 3.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: B.Herdman 2, M.Manley 1, H.Macnee 1. Huntly U12 Brown: C.callanan 2, J.Moorhead 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: A.Mitchell, H.Macnee, M.Manley, K.Clark, M.Chapman, B.Herdman. Huntly U12 Brown: F.Corboy, O.Rainsbury, C.callanan, R.Stevens, J.Rothacker, L.Rostron
South Bendigo 2 4.1 5.5 8.8 11.10 (76)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 (4)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: H.pearce 3, T.Williams 3, H.Sheldrick 2, D.Thurgood 1, H.Clementson 1, E.Obudzinski 1. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 2: D.Thurgood, C.Cassidy, H.Fitzallen, D.Williams, K.King, P.O'Connor. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: L.McClure, T.Mcmahon, A.Justin, L.Blyth, Z.Kelly, B.Norden
St Monicas 1.0 2.7 3.8 9.12 (66)
MGYCW Mixed 2 2.2 2.2 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 3, R.Gallagher 3, J.Pidoto 2, H.Sherwood 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: J.Benaim 3, D.Stone 1
BEST - St Monicas: R.Gallagher, E.Crocker, J.Pidoto, T.Scullie, D.Bonnici, S.Salathiel. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: J.Benaim, D.Stone, M.Thomas, J.Hardiman, C.Davis, L.Brown
Huntly Gold 0.1 2.3 4.5 7.5 (47)
Marong 0.0 1.2 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Huntly U12 Gold: K.Manson 1, N.Campbell 1, D.Wattie 1, H.Marwood 1, T.Haddow 1, L.Norman 1, H.Mill 1. Marong: J.Bradley 1
BEST - Huntly U12 Gold: H.Mill, A.Mountjoy, H.Marwood, N.Campbell, T.Cowan, J.Clark. Marong: A.Krauth, I.Gardam, J.Cross, F.Neivandt, R.Roberts, R.Watson
Strathfieldsaye C 2.1 4.3 4.4 6.4 (40)
St Francis 2 1.3 2.4 3.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: H.Jones 2, N.Hodgskiss 2, W.Carlile 1, X.Howard 1. St Francis U12 Mixed 2: R.Davies 3, A.Dickson 1, P.Horan 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: H.Brown, W.Carlile, J.Sherwell, R.Menzel, N.Raeburn, H.Evans. St Francis U12 Mixed 2: D.Kanzamar, L.Anderson, L.Hand, A.Haasbroek, P.Horan, E.Perry
St Thereses 2 1.0 2.3 5.5 7.6 (48)
Strathfieldsaye B 1.0 1.3 2.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: X.Mulqueen 2, J.Holland 2, J.MacDonald 1, Q.Casey 1, C.Harrington 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: M.Carmichael 2, T.Oldham 1, C.Polson 1, S.Baker 1
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: J.Holland, Q.Casey, J.MacDonald, C.Harrington, S.Rooke, M.Fletcher. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: J.Mannix, W.Munro, A.Filo, N.Kipping
St Kilians St Peters Gold 1.1 2.4 3.8 3.10 (28)
Maryborough 0.1 0.1 2.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: H.Wells 2, V.Martin 1. Maryborough: M.Trickey 1, L.Morse 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: R.Bergin, E.Willits, T.Ralphs, W.Scholtes, E.Mansfield, H.Wells. Maryborough: J.Smith, C.Brydon, C.Ward, W.Smith, C.Stevens, J.Andriske
White Hills Red 1.0 2.2 2.5 3.6 (24)
North Bendigo 1.2 2.3 2.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - White Hills U12 Red: K.Callanan 1, A.Smith 1, T.Parks 1. North Bendigo: E.Miller 1, R.Shepheard 1, L.Kerr 1
BEST - White Hills U12 Red: T.Parks, O.Clark, D.Sinclair, R.Morton, Z.Bowden. North Bendigo: N/A
Heathcote 1.2 1.3 4.6 7.6 (48)
St Thereses 3 0.0 4.2 5.2 6.3 (39)
GOALS - Heathcote: T.Foster 1, J.Aquilina 1, N.Barrett 1, J.Brooke 1, M.Dellar 1, K.Willmot 1. St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: H.Rees 3, H.Bannan 1, D.Kramer 1, J.Lenaghan 1
BEST - Heathcote: N.Barrett, J.Day, K.Willmot, C.Mitchell, N.Moore, J.Brooke. St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: R.McCarroll, J.Bremner, J.Byrne, P.Westley, R.Abley, J.Skinner
Golden Square 1 0.2 1.2 3.2 5.3 (33)
St Thereses 1 1.0 1.1 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: K.Shiels 2, C.Smith 1, S.kennedy 1, L.Shatwell 1. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: K.McInerney 2, C.Whelan 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: E.Doye, A.Lethlean, C.Wright, N.Bishop, H.Pannett, J.Read. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: K.McInerney, M.Hannaford, J.Rees, L.Burn, I.Kramer, C.Whelan
Eaglehawk Hawks 2.2 2.4 8.4 8.5 (53)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: J.Seppings 2, B.Stone 1, B.Ferguson 1, S.Cossar 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter 1
BEST - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: B.Safstrom, undefined.null, J.Bumpstead, J.Seppings, B.Ferguson, K.Law Saw. Kangaroo Flat: R.Gudge, S.Hurley, R.Grinter, H.Nelson, Z.Wharton, M.Lower
Quarry Hill 2.3 4.5 7.10 9.11 (65)
Eaglehawk Eagles 1.2 4.2 4.3 7.3 (45)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, T.Peters 2, J.Richardson 2, O.Lalor 1, H.McMillan 1. Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: C.Powley 3, Z.Uerata 2, M.Fitt 2
BEST - Quarry Hill: I.Ely, H.Cooney, S.Maher, B.Martin, T.Rosa, E.Murphy. Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: B.Taylor, J.DENNIS, J.McConnell, X.Williams, B.Cadzow, C.Powley
Strathfieldsaye A 2.0 2.3 3.9 6.9 (45)
St Francis 1 0.0 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: M.Carmichael 1, L.Hancock 1, Z.Walker 1, J.Monaghan 1, T.O'Keefe 1, J.Ingram 1. St Francis U12 Mixed 1: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: Z.Walker, C.Cavill, A.McIntosh, M.Perkins, C.Giddings, T.O'Keefe. St Francis U12 Mixed 1: T.Doyle, W.Tuddenham, H.Baker, L.Byrne, J.Willis, H.Norman
White Hills Black 2.0 3.2 4.4 5.9 (39)
MGYCW Mixed 1 0.0 0.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - White Hills U12 Black: L.Schelfhout 2, A.Hilson 1, B.Young 1, N.Griffiths 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J.Hargreaves 1, N.Lowry 1
BEST - White Hills U12 Black: J.Sawyer, J.Yates, A.Birch, M.Slattery, K.Solomano, B.Young. MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J.Hargreaves, N.Lowry, T.Evans, J.Barker, J.Farley, J.Brown
Golden Square Mixed 3 0.2 2.5 3.7 3.11 (29)
MGYCW Mixed 3 1.0 1.0 2.3 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: A.Keighran 2, C.Elliott 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: S.Barnes 2
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: N.Smith, I.Taylor, A.Keighran, J.Carmichael, L.Collins, L.Gunn. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: F.Burgess, E.Penny, J.Elliott, A.Langley, B.Bracey, R.Watson
South Bendigo 1 0.4 1.4 3.8 4.11 (35)
Castlemaine 1 0.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: B.Anderson 1, K.Weeks 1, T.Floreani 1, H.Galea 1. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: L.Parsons 2
BEST - South Bendigo 1: C.Fyffe, B.Anderson, H.Long, C.White, H.Galea, K.Weeks. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: L.Parsons, D.Brasher, S.Grainger, C.Cordy, A.Harrington, W.Fitzgerald
Golden Square U12 Mixed 22.6 6.8 10.11 15.14 (104)
Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: L.Liddell 4, A.Pitcher 2, I.Berger 2, A.Griffin 2, R.Naughton-Stratford 2, B.Bradley 1, L.Walsh 1, F.HODGES 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: J.Bortolotto 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: A.Griffin, L.Liddell, J.McKenzie, R.Naughton-Stratford, J.Bryan, B.Bradley. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: I.Oataway, B.Hodson, R.Speers, J.Bortolotto
