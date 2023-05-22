Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Updated May 22 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst proved too good for Strathfieldsaye in the BJFL under-16 girls game at the weekend. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
Sandhurst proved too good for Strathfieldsaye in the BJFL under-16 girls game at the weekend. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

UNDER-16 GIRLS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.