Bendigo City under-18s were left to lament a poor first half in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Port Melbourne in NPL1 under-18 action on Sunday.
City were hopeful of securing their first points of the season in the away game, but Port Melbourne controlled the first half and saw off a Benndgo comeback in the second half.
The home side grabbed the lead in the sixth minute and sealed victory from the penalty spot in the dying minutes.
"The first half was probably the worst half of football we've played all year,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"We conceded an early goal again and we were lucky to go in only 1-0 down.
"We changed a few things at half-time and I gave the boys some stern words for the first time all year.
"The boys responded in the second half and we were all over them, but we just couldn't find a goal.
"We pushed everyone forward towards the end and they (Port Melbourne) were awarded a penalty on a fast break.
"It was a disappointing result... against these top teams you have to take your chances and we didn't do that."
Left-back Jack Nuttall and winger Julian Hess were best for Bendigo City.
Thomas said his side wasn't far away from securing an historic first win in the elite competition.
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy playing in the state's top division,'' Thomas said.
"We don't want the boys to be down on themselves because they're competing in every game. It's not like we're getting played off the park. We've been competitive in every game.
"If we can find a goal against one of these top teams I'm sure we'll build from that and more will follow."
Bendigo City faces another tough test next weekend against third-placed Bulleen Lions.
The game is at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve at 3pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City juniors had some encouraging results on the weekend.
The under-14 boys edged out St Albans 3-2 thanks to a first-half hat-trick from striker Jack Joynson-Baker.
It was St Albans' first loss of the season and lifted Bendigo City to sixth place on the ladder.
The under-15 boys defeated St Albans 2-1 in a fiery clash.
Kai Thomas and Max Claridge scored for Bendigo in a game where St Albans had two players shown red cards.
Bendigo City is up to fourth place on the table through four games.
The under-16s went down to Brimbank Stallions 3-0.
