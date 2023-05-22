THE NUMBER of cars in the city centre could double to unsustainable levels if people keep driving in, a draft Bendigo roadmap to zero emissions warns.
"Residents are habituated to driving which requires culture change," a new civic strategy document says.
Bendigo's city centre already handled an estimated 24,000 car trips in and out every day and that could swell with population growth to 48,000 by the 2050s, the coordinator of a Greater Bendigo council-led climate collaboration Ian McBurney said.
"We are talking about a choice at the moment," he said.
"We can either build the extra lanes on roads, extra high rise car parks and budget for extra road maintenance ... which is tens of millions of dollars, or we can plan for a city [centre] with the same number of cars we have got at the moment."
That would entail effective public transport and "active transport" options like ways to cycle safely, Mr McBurney said.
Public discussions of transport often have had a strong "cyclists vs car drivers" flavour but Mr McBurney hoped this one would focus on what sort of city centre people want to see.
"No-one is saying that if you have to drive a car, you shouldn't, but people need a choice and if they get it, we can all have a much better city," he said.
Very few people wanted to see more congestion or pay a greater burden of their taxes and rates on the infrastructure needed to fuel bigger roads and multi-storey car parks, Mr McBurney said.
The roadmap - which the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration created in collaboration with the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance - laid out a host of challenges for weaning people off their reliance on cars.
One was the number of children currently driven to school. About 14,000 cars were ferrying 62 per cent of students during peak periods.
That figure did not necessarily include the many city centre workers using cars.
"The number one impediment to employment for job seekers in the City is lack of access to good public transport," the roadmap said.
Any conversation about transport in the city centre should include a public transport network that "does not meet the community's needs", that document said.
"It does not allow the numbers of people to travel where they need to go in the timeframes and at the times they need to travel," it said.
The draft roadmap set out a number of targets for the council including speeding up the rollout of bicycle and walking networks unconnected to roads, but Mr McBurney said a city centre transport rethink would rely heavily on advocacy to state and federal governments.
"We rely on them for funding, especially for cycling and transport infrastructure," he said.
Those governments were also likely to shape the charging stations and other electric vehicle assets needed to transition cars away from fossil fuels, Mr McBurney said.
Some of their strategies for the transition were still to be set, he said.
The new roadmap was released less than a week before the Bendigo Climate Summit, the council's showpiece gathering for discussions on driving down emissions in central Victoria.
Like the summit, the roadmap covered a wide range of topics including energy, agriculture, nature and the economy.
"We need a decade of serious collaboration, advocacy and investment: While progress is being made in every sector, we are not progressing fast enough to reach zero emissions by 2030," the roadmap found.
It argued a zero emissions city would be better in every way.
"It is a social and economic investment in a better future. If we invest now, we will be healthier, happier, more socially connected, more economically prosperous and more able to adapt to climate changes that are already locked in," the roadmap said.
The draft Greater Bendigo Zero Emissions Roadmap is now online at the council's Let's Talk website. The deadline for public comments is June 30.
For more information or to have your say, visit www.letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au
