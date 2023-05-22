Bendigo Advertiser
Car deluge threatens city centre, climate collaboration warns

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
May 23 2023 - 5:00am
Traffic, a pedestrian and Charing Cross reflected in a stor front window. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
THE NUMBER of cars in the city centre could double to unsustainable levels if people keep driving in, a draft Bendigo roadmap to zero emissions warns.

