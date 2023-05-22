Man charged over sexual assaults

Bendigo Advertiser
Police charge man, 36, over three sexual assaults

Updated May 22 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:22am
Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following three alleged sexual assaults in Bendigo last week.

