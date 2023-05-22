Man charged over sexual assaults

Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following three alleged sexual assaults in Bendigo last week.
It's alleged a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a Crook Street Park in Strathdale about 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 17.
The following day, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Edwards Road, Kennington about 1.30pm and a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the same street about 3.30pm.
A 36-year-old man was arrested by detectives and interviewed in relation to all three incidents on Friday, May 19.
The Kennington man was charged with multiple sexual assault offences.
He was remanded in to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court today.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
