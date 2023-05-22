April Jardine believes building trust and getting "to know women and what they want" is key to providing the best midwifery care.
The Castlemaine Health midwife, who is the newly crowned 2023 HESTA Australian midwife of the year, said meetings on multiple levels mean "we build that really trusting relationship with one another".
Born and raised near Castlemaine, she studied and worked in Bendigo before developing her career as a midwife.
Ms Jardine has been involved in the health industry for nearly 20 years, first working at Bendigo Health and then moving to Castlemaine Health three years ago.
She said an advantage she and her team had over other providers was the distinct community-centric view they have of their work.
"We have multi-disciplinary meetings to talk about our women," she said.
"We get to know our women and what they want and the women get to know us and we build that really trusting relationship with one another.
"What we have found is women have a really high satisfaction with their care because they know the service, they know the staff, they know the midwives and the GPOs."
Ms Jardine said the patients who use the Castlemaine service were carefully looked after from the moment they walked through the door.
"They come in feeling really safe and nurtured," she sad.
Ms Jardine said was quick to point out that the HESTA win win was not just individual accolade but a way to highlight the work being done by the whole Castlemaine team.
She said it was a team effort.
"Our service is still at the beginning of its journey and winning this award is going to be really great for our service," she said.
"It is going to help us keep building and growing so we can continue to offer maternity services close to home."
Ms Jardine said it was incredibly important for Castlemaine Health and residents in the area to have a dedicated team and service.
"(The award win) for me has really highlighted it important to work in an organisation where you have shared values and a shared vision," she said.
"That has taken a lot of people to come together and to look at where we wanted to go and a great amount of community support."
