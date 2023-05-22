Bendigo Advertiser
Community

Castlemaine midwife April Jardine wins HESTA award.

By Ben Loughran
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:32pm, first published May 22 2023 - 7:30pm
Castlemaine midwife April Jardine was recently announced as the HESTA midwife of the year for 2023. Picture supplied
April Jardine believes building trust and getting "to know women and what they want" is key to providing the best midwifery care.

Ben Loughran

