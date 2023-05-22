Lucas Herbert finished tied for 40th at the USA PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
The 27-year-old shot an even-par 70 on day four to finish six-over par for the tournament.
American Brooks Koepka won his fifth major with a score of nine-under par.
The tie for 40th was a credible performance considering Herbert was in a tie for 99th after round one.
Herbert made a strong finish, with three birdies on the back nine.
The Neangar Park product birdied his opening hole of the day, but dropped four shots between the fifth and ninth holes, including a double bogey on the tough par-four sixth.
The back nine was a different story.
Herbert hit three good approach shots on the 10th, 13th and 17th and converted birdie putts to charge back inside the top 40.
Herbert now heads to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth Texas for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.
