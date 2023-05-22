Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Three birdies on back nine saves Herbert's final round at Oak Hill

Updated May 22 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert. Picture by Getty Images

Lucas Herbert finished tied for 40th at the USA PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.